NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (CBS/AP) — Police in a Cleveland suburb thought they had a drunk on their hands when a man called to report a pig following him home from a train station.

A North Ridgeville, Ohio, officer arrived on the scene early Saturday to find the man was in fact very sober and a pig was in fact following him.

The officer managed to get the pig in his patrol car and transported it to the station.

It was eventually reunited with its owner.

“The irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they’re funny is actually unoriginal and trying too hard,” the North Ridgeville Police Department said on Facebook.

This isn’t the first time that something odd has happened in the early morning hours in this suburb.

In November 2015, North Ridgeville police responded to a call about a kangaroo on the loose.

“We learn a lot of things at the academy. This isn’t one of them,” said the police department at the time.

