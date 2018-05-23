CHICAGO (CBS)–Remember the colorful “Cows on Parade” that graced city streets back in the 1990’s?

One Chicago suburb is bringing back an art display reminiscent of Chicago’s beloved hand-painted cow statues.

The outdoor art trend will be alive and well this summer in LaGrange, where 30 “love benches” adorned with hearts and handprints will appear throughout the downtown area.

Nancy Cummings runs the La Grange Business Association and hopes the art display will attract more visitors to the downtown area this summer.

She hopes people will stop at the benches and take photos with loved ones.

“It’s a bench, it’s a loveseat,” Cummings said. “The purpose is to sit and stop and enjoy one another,” Cummings said.

Artist Jan Reagan hand-painted a large white bench with a bicycle print.

“I hope people meet on this bench—I hope people fall in love on this bench,” Reagan said.

Shopper Gail Brown stopped by downtown La Grange Wednesday and enjoyed the idealistic spring day from one of the benches.

“I think it’s a love seat bench—a love bench—that’s what it is,” Brown said.

The benches will be auctioned off at the end of the summer and proceeds will go to charity.

Maps of all the bench locations will be available online to encourage families to take their kids on a scavenger hunt.