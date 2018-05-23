CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed in the stomach during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train early Wednesday in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the 25-year-old man was riding the train shortly after 2 a.m., when another passenger stabbed him in the stomach.

The suspect then demanded the victim hand over his belongings, but exited the train at the Argyle stop without taking anything.

Police said the victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.