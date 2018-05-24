CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are looking for a man who they say groped a girl on her way to school and started kissing her on a CTA train.

Officers say the assault happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. on the blue line in Wicker Park.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports the blue line CTA stop is not only busy, but also flooded with students.

Chicago Police say the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, sat next to a student on her way to school and started talking to her before kissing her and rubbing her legs.

“This is the way kids get to and from school,” stated Cindy Kujawa, a CTA rider.

Two high schools are within three blocks, which is why Safe Passage workers can be seen posted at every corner on Ashland, Milwaukee, and Division.

That did not deter a man, caught on camera on the platform, from approaching a female student.

“It makes me nervous to take public transportation and I feel terrible for her,” Kujawa said.

“It’s so crowded. I can see how that can easily happen without anyone noticing,” said another CTA rider.

Maurice Suggs, a father, husband, and daily CTA rider, told CBS 2, “My wife gets on the train at three o’clock in the morning and that’s my biggest fear when she gets on the train, something happening to her.”

To improve safety, last week the city started installing new high definition cameras at “L” stops, including adding 1,000 new cameras and upgrading more than 3,800 older models.

“The new cameras should help make people like they can’t hide anymore,” stated Kujawa.

Some riders say they still feel like they must look out for themselves.

“Just how I position myself. If I have to stand, I stand against a wall,” stated CTA rider Lisa McNamara.

CTA released a statement saying video has played a huge role in fighting crime, with some criminals turning themselves in.

Police are reminding everyone to walk and ride in pairs or groups and to report anything suspicious to police.