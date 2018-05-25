Chicago (CBS)–A pair of men attempted to rob a 35-year-old woman in Brighton Park Thursday night before hijacking a vehicle and crashing it on the 500 block of South Congress Plaza Drive, Chicago Police said.

The suspects were arrested by police as they fled the crashed vehicle on foot shortly after 11:15 p.m.

The woman targeted in the armed robbery was pulling into her garage on the 4400 block of South Sacramento when one of the suspects approached and told her was carrying a weapon.

The man fled after she began to yell, police said.

Minutes later, the men found a 50-year-old woman parking her car on the 4400 block of South Sacramento. One of the offenders grabbed her cell phone and the men fled in her car.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over a short time later.

That’s when the suspects crashed and ditched the car, police said.

Charges are pending.