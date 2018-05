CHICAGO (CBS)–Nearly $20,000 in candy was stolen Thursday night during the 2018 Sweets and Snacks Expo at McCormick Place.

A vendor left the sweet treats unattended in a parking garage at the convention center on South King Drive, police said. The theft occurred at about 8:10 p.m.

About 800 dessert vendors attended the expo, which was held Tuesday through Thursday.

Police are investigating.