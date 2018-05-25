Police asses the scene outside Noblesville High School after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018 in Noblesville, Indiana. ( CREDIT: Kevin Moloney/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Central Indiana science teacher, credited with stopping a middle school shooting, is out of surgery and recovering.

Police say the teacher and a 13-year-old student were wounded Friday morning, when another student opened fire inside Noblesville West Middle School near Indianapolis at 9 a.m.

The family says Jason Seaman of Mahomet, Illinois was shot three times running at the shooter.

Noblesville Police say students were taking a test when a male student asked to be excused.

He came back to class with two handguns and started firing, hitting Seaman and a 13-year-old girl.

Seaman was able to swat a gun out of his hand before tackling him to the ground.

The condition of the teenage girl is unknown at this time.

“We do know the situation resolved extremely quickly, with the result that the teacher and one student were injured and the suspect was placed into custody,” stated Noblesville Police Chief, Kevin Jowitt.

#UPDATE: Science teacher who tackled shooter at Noblesville middle school thanks first responders, students as he recovers in hospital https://t.co/hMzhSxSBx4 pic.twitter.com/XnNg4vNO5x — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) May 25, 2018

Jason Seaman’s mother, Kristi Seaman, posted on Facebook that her son was out of surgery and is “doing well.”

The Seaman family, based on social media posts, is from downstate Mahomet, Ill. which is about 130 miles west of Indianapolis.

Seaman played football at Southern Illinois University and is a football coach at the middle school.

#Salukis head coach @17NickHill played one season with Jason Seaman, the hero of school shooting in Indiana. “He was a great teammate, one of the team's hardest workers. You could always trust him to do the right thing.” pic.twitter.com/ge1sTSOGTJ — Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) May 25, 2018

The shooting happened one week after two teachers and eight students were killed, and 10 other people were wounded in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Two days before the Texas shooting, a student opened fire on a school resource officer at Dixon High School in Illinois, just outside an auditorium where graduation practice was being held. The officer shot and wounded the suspect, who was arrested before anyone else could be injured.

“Here we go again. Here we go again, and it’s just really, really, really unfortunate,” Jowitt said. “It’s just another cotton-picking sad day, and it just happens now to be in Noblesville, Indiana.”

Noblesville West eighth-grader Chris Navarro told the Associated Press he was inside an auditorium when he counted hearing 16 gunshots about a minute before the bell rang for the change in classes.

“The speaker came on and said we were on lockdown and people rushed in and we went to the back of the room. I went into this little room in the back with three other people,” he said calmly standing between his parents as they picked him up.

Noblesville Schools Supt. Dr. Beth Niedermeyer said she has visited the families of both victims.

“They are so appreciative of this community, and the outpouring of love that they’ve felt from everyone,” she said.

Niedermeyer said the hospitals have asked the victims’ friends and loved ones to send them well-wishes by texts, emails, or cards, but to stay away from the hospitals, “and let the families have some peace at this time.”

Police said the crime scene was limited to the classroom. Detectives are investigating how the student got the guns he had, and police have issued several search warrants. Investigators also said they do not know yet if the shooter had any previous problems at school or run-ins with police.

Noblesville West does not have metal detectors, but does have an armed school resource officer who responded to the shooting.

The school was evacuated after the shooting, and students were taken to Noblesville High School.

Police said there was a “secondary threat” made at Noblesville High School, but police said a command post had been established there to protect the school, and there was no danger.

“We have not received any information that this has been anything other than a communicated threat,” Jowitt said.

Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, tweeted about the shooting:

Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 25, 2018

The Indiana State Teachers Association also issued a statement on the shooting:

“Our hearts go out to the students, educators, families and community members of Noblesville who this morning faced a senseless act of gun violence at Noblesville West Middle School. We understand at least one student and an adult may be injured, and we are praying for the best. This national crisis has landed in our backyard. We all have a responsibility to keep our kids safe from violence, and it’s unconscionable that they live in fear that one day their school may be next. When is enough, enough? Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough to keep our students and educators safe. We need to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. We now know that it is up to communities, families, activists, educators and the students themselves to stand up and demand that those who are trusted with protecting them do their jobs.”

This attack marks the 23rd violent school shooting in the U.S. this year, averaging about one a week.