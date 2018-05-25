CHICAGO (CBS) — An Orland Park man is facing criminal sexual assault charges after police say he sexually assaulted a teenage juvenile victim.

On May 24, police say they obtained a search warrant. Officers found and arrested Rodger Burke, 55, at his Orland Park home in the 11200 block of Endicott Court.

Burke is facing four charges, including one count of predatory sexual assault, one count of manufacturing child pornography, one count of criminal sexual assault, and one count of unlawful grooming.

Burke was transported to the Bridgeview courthouse where he was denied bond. His next court date is set for June 21.

Orland Police say they are not releasing further information at this time to protect the victim’s identity as the investigation continues.