CHICAGO (CBS)—A shooter is in custody after opening fire inside a middle school in a small town outside of Indianapolis, and at least two people were wounded.

Indiana State Police say the shooting happened at Noblesville West Middle School. Two victims are being transported to the hospital.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

The school is currently on lockdown while authorities conduct a sweep of the building.

One of the victims is a 13-year-old girl and one is an adult, WISH TV reports.

State police confirm a suspect was arrested.

The students are being moved to Noblesville High School, police said.