CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is injured after an officer involved shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports.

Police have been on the scene for hours as part of the investigation. Authorities said the shooting happened in the alley when the suspect took off running and led them on a chase.

It happened around 2:30 Saturday morning near Ohio and Lockwood. Police say two people were in the alley. One of them took off running. Officers chased after him. That’s when police say the suspect flashed a gun.

Officers shot him and recovered the gun at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

CBS 2 learned that one officer was also taken to the hospital to be checked out. No one else was injured.

The other person in the alley is being questioned. The officers involved are being placed on administrative duty pending the results of the investigation.