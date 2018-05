CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive will be open Sunday — only to bicyclists.

The Active Transportation Alliance’s annual event will have Lake Shore Drive closed to cars starting at 5:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. from Hollywood Avenue, south to 59th Street.

Cars will be able to access the museum campus via 18th Street and Navy Pier via Illinois Street.

Click on the Bike the Drive website and #mbbikethedrive for more information on the event.