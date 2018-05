CHICAGO (CBS) — As of 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Chicago O’Hare reached 97 degrees.

It’s also the hottest day in almost six years.

That was July 23, 2012.

According to the National Weather Service, for Monday, Memorial Day, the old record of 95 degrees may be broken too.

The forecast is for 96 but that’s considered a conservative prediction. 98 degrees or higher is possible.