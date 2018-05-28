CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit diver is dead and two others were injured after a boating accident on the Chicago River.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story.

Around 7:49 p.m. Monday night calls came from a boat that an individual jumped into the water.

That person is still missing.

The CFD diver is 46-year-old Juan Bucio. According to the Chicago Fire Department he has two sons, ages seven and nine.

He was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.

Bucio joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003. He became part of the dive team in 2007.

He has nine siblings including a brother with the Chicago Fire Department and a sister with the Chicago Police Department.

Two other divers were released from Northwestern Memorial. One of the divers was Bucio’s partner.

This is a developing story.

The entire Chicago Fire Department's prayers go out to the family of Firefighter Juan Bucio who tragically passed away answering a call of a person in the water near 2600 S. Ashland. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 29, 2018