LEMONT, IL (Patch.com) — A Yorkshire Terrier was stolen from a Lemont driveway on May 24, police said. Coco is a 10-year-old Yorkie in poor health, and she was stolen from her driveway in the 13000 block of Ballycastle Court at 3:19 p.m. May 24.

Police said they were able to use a video clip from a neighbor’s camera to spot the suspects grabbing the dog from the driveway. Now they are looking to identify the thieves. The video below shows the neighbor’s car in the foreground, and you can see a car circling the cul-de-sac. The suspect exits the car after circling a few times, and steals Coco from her driveway, which is in the background of the shot.

