Filed Under:Beating, Chicago Heights, Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Riverdale man has been charged with killing his elderly mother-in-law on Sunday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Investigators discovered 82-year-old Australia Landingham’s body inside her home in the 2300 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago Heights around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Her nephew said she was about to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary.

“She loved everyone,” Isaiah Allen said. “She was a God-fearing woman and she would give you anything.”

woman death chicago heights Man Charged With Killing Elderly Mother In Law In Chicago Heights

australia landingham Man Charged With Killing Elderly Mother In Law In Chicago Heights

Australia Landingham, 82, was found beaten to death inside her home in Chicago Heights on May 27, 2018. (Photo supplied to CBS)

An autopsy determined she died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Friday morning, Chicago Heights police announced Landingham’s son-in-law, 48-year-old Charles Williams, of Riverdale, had been charged with first-degree murder.

charles williams1 Man Charged With Killing Elderly Mother In Law In Chicago Heights

Charles Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother-in-law, Australia Landingham. (Credit: Chicago Heights Police)

Police did not provide any details on the murder.

Williams was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Markham Courthouse.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch