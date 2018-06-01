CHICAGO (CBS) — A Riverdale man has been charged with killing his elderly mother-in-law on Sunday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Investigators discovered 82-year-old Australia Landingham’s body inside her home in the 2300 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago Heights around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Her nephew said she was about to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary.

“She loved everyone,” Isaiah Allen said. “She was a God-fearing woman and she would give you anything.”

An autopsy determined she died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Friday morning, Chicago Heights police announced Landingham’s son-in-law, 48-year-old Charles Williams, of Riverdale, had been charged with first-degree murder.

Police did not provide any details on the murder.

Williams was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Markham Courthouse.