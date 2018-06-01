CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police released the results of their Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign.

ISP Officers issued 5,924 traffic citations and 5,206 written warnings May 25 through May 28.

Troopers made 109 drunk driving arrests, issued 815 seat belt citations, and assisted more than 1,300 stranded motorists.

ISP Troopers across the state issued 10, 316 traffic citations and made 143 DUI arrests as part of the Combined Accident Reduction Effort from May 21 – 28.

“I am very proud of the hard work displayed by the men and women of the Illinois State Police,” said ISP Director Leo Schmitz. “I am confident their enforcement efforts resulted in lives being saved.”

Illinois State Police want to remind motorists to avoid the “Fatal 4 Violations:” DUI, speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.