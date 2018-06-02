CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re not sure what to get dad, or haven’t started looking, there’s still time to get great gifts for Father’s Day.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot is joined by lifestyle expert Josh McBride with ideas that are edible, drinkable and wearable.

“The Guinness Market Box with pint glasses, coasters and snacks if your dad is a big Guinness lover,” said McBride. “You get the chili mix, the kettle corn. It’s $49.00.”

McBride said another unique gift item, “not your average polo” is the performance golf polo from Lands’ End. “It’s combining their sportswear styling with their technical stretch fabric with UPF 50 protection to repel the sun.”

The shirts start around $49.95.

“For the bald-headed guy, we like to say ‘bald is still beautiful,’ so there’s C3. It’s the first of its kind unique formula cleanser for the head, for the face, for the beard,” said McBride. “It’s not soap or shampoo. It hydrates, healing the skin.”

At Jos. A. Bank, there are lots of clothing items and accessories for dad. “World class service you get in their stores, value that never goes out of style,” said McBride.

To drink, there’s Corona Premier which has fewer calories than its original offering. “Smooth, perfectly balanced lager beer,” said McBride. “90 calories. Less than three grams of carbs. Super refreshing.”

For the vodka lover, there’s Nemiroff Vodka, made in the Ukraine. “Total character when you taste it. Great for martinis, vodka on the rocks,” added McBride.

And for the dad who has just about everything and maybe wants to get rid of a few things, the BakBlade 2.0 is a gizmo that gets rid of unwanted hair.

“(It’s) the easiest, quickest way to remove back and body hair,” said McBride. “Lasers can be super expensive. This is not. It includes a curved handle. It can be used wet or dry.”

