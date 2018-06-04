CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators were questioning three people, after an 11-year-old boy was found dead early Monday inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to an EMS call for an unresponsive child around 1 a.m. near 119th and Peoria.

When officers arrived, they found the boy on the floor of the home. He had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say how many people were inside the home at the time, but they said detectives were questioning three people. However, no one has been arrested.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.