CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who jumped from a burning building in the Rogers Park neighborhood has died, and one other person was injured in the fire.

The fire started around 5:20 a.m. on the rear porches of a four-story apartment building near Clark and Touhy. The flames quickly spread to the interior of the building, according to the Fire Department.

A woman in the building jumped from the window of an upper floor before firefighters could reach her. She was taken to the hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

One other person injured in the fire was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in fair to serious condition.

The fire was extinguished by 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.