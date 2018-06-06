CHICAGO (CBS) — At Chicago Public Schools: a sex abuse scandal that continues to spread.

And a dispute over who should lead the investigation.

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley has the details.

As he made an appearance in Joliet, another call for an independent investigation into the CPS sex abuse scandal.

This time from Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

“It is heartbreaking. It is completely unacceptable,” said Rauner. “This deserves an independent investigation and we have to take strong action to keep our students and our staff safe.”

But is the path taken by CPS independent enough?

“Our office has a record of handling challenging investigations in a credible way,” said Nicholas Schuler, CPS Inspector General.

He said school board attorneys can’t both investigate abuse and defend the system against abuse allegations.

“They can’t be on both sides of this. They can’t be investigating this with the idea that they’re going to get to the bottom of it, follow the evidence wherever it may head and simultaneously have to be worrying about the legal liability they may face,” he said.

Schools CEO Janice Jackson hired former federal prosecutor Maggie Hickey to do a top-to-bottom review.

“I’m absolutely confident in Janice’s leadership and what the board did the other day in hiring a former U.S. attorney,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

But Schuler believes a conflict still exists.

“They picked the person they wanted to look into this, and that’s going to color this,” said Schuler.

To be clear, Schuler is saying all future sex abuse cases should be handled by his office. His office could dive into past cases as well.

But admittedly would need far more staff than he has now.