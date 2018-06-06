President Trump commuted the life sentence of a grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports, citing a White House official.

Alice Marie Johnson’s case was championed last week by reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West, who met with Mr. Trump at the White House last Wednesday about sentencing and prison reform.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Mr. Trump tweeted last Wednesday.

Johnson has spent more than two decades in prison.

Kardashian West had seen a Mic interview about Johnson’s case, and “was not only moved to tears, but moved to action.”

