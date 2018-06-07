CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and an ATF agent was wounded, in an apparent shootout Thursday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he was notified an ATF agent was shot in the chest in a shootout near 25th Avenue and Broadway. Another person involved in the shooting died.

ATF officials confirmed they were responding to reports of an agent shot during an operation in Gary.

BREAKING: ATF’s Chicago Field Division is responding to an agent being shot during an operation in Gary, Ind. pic.twitter.com/G94cTtBvLb — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 7, 2018

ATF spokesman Tom Ahern said the agent suffered non- life-threatening injuries during the course of a law enforcement operation in Gary.

Thoughts and prayers for the @ATFHQ Chicago Field Office agent who was shot and critically wounded in Gary, Indiana. ATF Agents are working with us every hour of every day to reduce gun violence in Chicago and it's beyond a partnership, it's one team, one fight. pic.twitter.com/MYVrxM3PsB — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 7, 2018

Authorities were investigating a crash involving at least two cars at 21st and Broadway. Several posts on social media described a chase involving unmarked police cars.

Atf shooting on my block. pic.twitter.com/XvGM1iAkxe — Ben Miller (@BenMillerwriter) June 7, 2018

Agents also were seen standing outside a house near 5th and Kentucky in Gary. Part of that street had been blocked off by police, and dozens of officers were seen gathered on the sidewalks.

Last month an ATF agent was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in Chicago. A man has been charged in that case.

Prosecutors allege Ernesto Godinez fired five rounds from a gangway toward the agents down the block, striking one agent in the face.

