CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police shot and killed a 24-year-old man after a chase and “armed confrontation” Wednesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The family of Maurice Granton Jr. was demanding answers after the shooting outside the 47th Street Green Line station.

Police said narcotics officers approached Granton around 8:15 p.m. near 47th and Prairie, and he ran away. As officers gave chase and ordered him to stop, Granton allegedly pulled out a gun, and an officer shot him during an “armed encounter.”

Granton was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Granton’s family questioned the police account of the shooting. They said Granton was shot in the back.

“I wasn’t able to see the back, because he was laying of course on his back, but there was no blood stains, anything on the front,” said Granton’s sister, Joanna Varnado. “He was shot in the back. I don’t think. I know he was shot in the back.”

A police sergeant suffered a possible broken ankle during the chase, and was treated at the hospital.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

Offenders weapon recovered by police. pic.twitter.com/wUP0CR5YVs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 7, 2018

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it has been notified of the shooting, and began interviewing witnesses Wednesday night.

Granton was a father of two girls; a 7-month-old and a 1-year-old. Tayshia Shaw, the mother of his children, said the family is planning a candlelight vigil at the scene of the shooting.

“We’re going to get answers, and he’s going to get justice. There’s no probably,” she said.

The officer who shot Granton has been placed on administrative leave for 30 days.