CHICAGO (CBS) — A statue of poet Gwendolyn Brooks will be formally unveiled Thursday at the South Side park named in her honor.

Brooks lived in Chicago nearly all her life. In 1950, she became the first African-American to win a Pulitzer Prize.

In 2004, Hyacinth Park in the North Kenwood neighborhood was renamed Gwendolyn Brooks Park.

The formal debut of her statue coincides with what would have been her 101st birthday.