MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Berrios pitched a six-hitter for his second complete game this season, and the Minnesota Twins hit three home runs against James Shields in a 7-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Berrios (7-5) retired his first 14 batters before Omar Narvarez’s double.

By that time, the 23-year-old right-hander already had a 7-0 lead. He struck out 10 and walked none to win for the fourth time in five starts.

Berrios has 44 strikeouts and four walks in 37 2/3 innings over that span, and he has made a career-best five straight starts of six innings or more.

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer after a double by Eddie Rosario in the first against Shields (1-7), who has not won in 12 starts since opening day.

Ehire Adrianza added a solo shot in the second inning.

Then right after Brian Dozier’s two-out RBI single in the fourth through a shift-created hole at second base, Rosario turned on an 86 mph cut fastball on the inside corner from Shields for a three-run drive just inside the right-field foul pole.

Rosario leads the Twins with 14 homers and 43 RBIs, and Escobar is close behind with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Shields gave up all seven runs and eight hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two.

TESTING, TESTING

Narvarez was thrown out at home by Rosario from left field ending the fifth when he tried to score on Jose Rondon’s single. The backup catcher was thrown out in the seventh by right fielder Robbie Grossman trying to stretch a single to a double. The Twins have seven outfield assists in their last 14 games.

CEDENO ARRIVES

Chicago optioned LHP Aaron Bummer to Triple-A Charlotte so he could get more work and promoted LHP Xavier Cedeno to take his spot in the bullpen. The 31-year-old Cedeno joined his fourth major league team, pitching a scoreless seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson, hitting .295 with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBIs in his last 12 games, had the day off so Rondon could see some action.

Twins: 1B Logan Morrison returned to the lineup after back stiffness kept him on the bench for three straight games. He doubled in the first inning.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (1-1, 2.82 ERA) pitches on Friday night to start a three-game series in Boston against former teammate LHP Chris Sale (5-3, 3.00 ERA) and the Red Sox. LHP Carlos Rodon is expected to come off the DL to make his season debut on Saturday, but manager Rick Renteria declined again to confirm that.

Twins: RHP Lance Lynn (4-4, 5.46 ERA) starts on Friday night in the lid-lifter on a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, who will send RHP Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.25 ERA) to the mound.

