CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a shooting that wounded an ATF agent Thursday.

The shootout happened during an undercover operation in Gary, Indiana.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the latest on the search for Bernard Graham.

Bernard Graham, 25, and Blake King, 19, are facing federal charges for what investigators say happened near 5th Avenue and Kentucky in Gary, Indiana.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said, “These defendants fully intended to engage in illegal trafficking of a firearm, which would be punished in Indiana, then possibly transported to Illinois.”

According to the criminal complaint, the undercover operation began earlier this week in Little Village, with text messages between an informant working with federal agents and a man coordinating the sale. They agreed on $550 for a glock and $450 for a small Smith and Wesson.

They agreed to meet in the parking lot of Hooters in Lansing, then drove to Gary for the gun buy.

Federal prosecutors say the gun supplier was Raymond Truitt II, 28.

No guns were found in the bag.

“The informant placed the bag on the ground so he could look inside of it. The bag contained kitchen pots and pans,” said Kirsch.

Federal prosecutors say that is when Truitt and Graham shot at undercover agents sitting in the car. An agent was shot, but is expected to make a full recovery. Truitt was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Federal authorities say they do not know if the suspects involved knew it was a set-up.

Graham and King are facing several charges, including assaulting a federal officer and gun-related charges.