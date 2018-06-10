CHICAGO (CBS) — The people who want to oust Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel took to the stage at a political forum.

They talked about everything from violence to criminal justice and even inclusion.

“We want change, we want new leadership. We know we don’t have all the answers. But the communities have the answers,” said candidate Ja’Mal Green.

“City Hall should not be a building. It should be a philosophy of inclusion that goes out to the streets and talks to people here,” said candidate Garry McCarthy.

Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot added “it takes leadership, it takes empathy, it takes a seriousness of purpose to address these issues.”

“We need to take a look at other cities that are getting it, that have lower homicide rates,” said candidate Dorothy Brown.

Tio Hardiman hosted the forum at the Liberation Christian Center.

The election is next February. If no one receives the majority of the votes, a runoff will be held in April.