CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were wounded in a gang-related shooting at a child’s birthday party early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Police said, just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 300 block of West Park Avenue, and found six people who had been shot during a child’s birthday party. A seventh victim had been driven to the hospital before officers arrived.

Investigators said people at the party were not cooperative, but officers determined that several men dressed in dark hoodies had arrived on bicycles and on foot, fired several shots, and then fled north on Grand Avenue.

Police said it also appeared someone at the party returned fire.

The victims included five men and two women in their 20s. A 21-year-old man was the most seriously wounded, and was in critical condition on Sunday.

Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.