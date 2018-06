CHICAGO (CBS) — Police found three members of the same family dead early Sunday inside a home in west suburban Darien.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Darien police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment building at 75th and Farmingdale.

When officers arrived, they found three members of the same family dead inside an apartment. All three had been shot.

Police did not provide any details about the circumstances of the shooting, but said there is no threat to the community.