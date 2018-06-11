CHICAGO (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found decapitated in a home in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

Police said officers conducting a well-being check shortly before noon Sunday in a home near 100th and Forest found an elderly woman dead of severe trauma.

“Our victim … was senselessly and viciously murdered, and her body was decapitated,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said Monday morning.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. An autopsy was expected on Monday.

Johnson said it’s likely the killer knew the victim.

“The crime scene was very clean, and there was a lot of deliberation put into this horrific act,” he said. “It’s very likely that the person knew the victim. They put a lot of thought into what they did. Like I said, the crime scene was very clean, so they took their time and meticulously tried to hide what they had done, hide any potential evidence, so it’s hard to say whether it was domestic or not, but I would just – in my time in the detective division, I would speculate that the person did know the victim.”

The superintendent urged anyone with information about the case to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com