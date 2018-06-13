CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say there is a connection between two of the recent death cases involving missing women on Chicago’s South side. Rumors on social media have sparked questions in recent weeks regarding the missing women in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports community and faith leaders have been vocal, saying someone is terrorizing and targeting young girls and women on the South and West sides of Chicago. Police say that is not the case.

Officers have identified a person of interest involving the deaths of two young girls. Other reports of missing women in the area are not believed to be connected.

Family and friends of 26-year-old Shanteiya Smith are speaking out after her body was found in a Lawndale garage last week.

“There are women missing in the city of Chicago,” stated Reverend Robin Hood, a community activist.

Reverend Robin Hood believes there’s a possible link between the recent reports of missing and murdered African American women and girls.

In a tweet late Wednesday, Chicago Police say Smith’s death and another female are the only two connected. The others have all been contacted or reunited with family.

CASE UPDATE: All recent missing people profiled in the media have been accounted for. Detectives are still investigating 2 deaths (causes / manner pending ME). These cases may be related and #ChicagoPolice have identified a person of interest to question in reference. pic.twitter.com/bK6kAOZdQn — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 13, 2018

“Right now, there is no credible information that we have a serial kidnapper going around in the black community pillaging,” stated Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “That’s just not true.”

Gloria Muldrow, Smith’s cousin, said, “As far as I’m concerned, as long as I have to be out here, night and day, fighting to get this stuff together, that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Supt. Eddie Johnson says a person of interest has been identified in Smith’s death.

“We do know who the individual is. Now we are in the midst of bringing him in so we can talk to him,” he stated.

Wiping tears, Meyiya Coleman, Smith’s cousin, said, “It didn’t just have to happen to my cousin. It could have happened to anybody.”

The medical examiner has not released the cause of death in the two connected death investigations.

At this point, the person of interest is only wanted for questioning by the Chicago Police Department.