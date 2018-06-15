CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy is safe after an attempted kidnapping incident in Gary, Indiana.

Police say a man forced the boy into his van near 7th Avenue and Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

The boy was able to escape when the suspect pulled up behind an abandoned home and got out of his van.

The black van is believed to be an older model with gray running boards on the side.

There was also an ashtray in the front cup holder and a green tree air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror.