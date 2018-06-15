CHICAGO (CBS) — A skydiver is dead after his parachute failed to deploy.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports the accident happened in Ottawa, Illinois, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

According to the Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Skydive Chicago located in Ottawa in reference to a skydive accident.

According to officials, a 68-year-old man hit the ground after his parachute did not deploy. He was found deceased in a field adjacent to Skydive Chicago.

Bystanders stated he did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

The incident is under investigation by the Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office and Lasalle County Coroner.