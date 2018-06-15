CHICAGO (CBS)–The porn star alleged to have had a tryst with President Trump is resuming the Chicago stint of her presidential-themed striptease, “Make America Horny Again,” after it was temporarily canceled Friday.

Club owners at Chicago’s Admiral Theatre on Friday morning canceled Daniels’ five-show tour after the first performance Thursday night, citing a contractual dispute with the adult film star.

All the remaining shows were sold out, disappointing fans who bought tickets to see the 15-minute all-nude America-themed strip show.

The club promised to issue refunds to ticket holders, but then reversed the decision to cancel the rest of her appearances Friday afternoon.

The “Make America Horny Again” Chicago tour was a hot ticket to behold. One CraigsList ad featured on the Admiral Theatre’s Facebook page advertised a pair of front-row seats for $5,000.

“Come celebrate the 72nd birthday of the one and only Donald J. Trump at the Admiral Theatre,” the post read. It was unclear whether those tickets sold.

Daniels got off to a rocky start when she reportedly showed up for the 15-minute show an hour late.

When she eventually took the stage Thursday night, fully-nude, she danced around on a set staged with an American flag and a podium. Her routines were set to American-themed songs like “American Girl” by Tom Petty.

Admiral Club owner Sam Cecola said he cleared up a financial disagreement with Daniels today, paving the way for the shows to go on.

“Due to the overwhelming response to the appearance and performances of superstar Stormy Daniels at the historic Admiral Theatre in Chicago, both parties have decided to set aside any differences they might have had to put the Chicago fans first,” the statement said.

Cecola told reporters Friday morning that Daniels skipped out on an agreement to pose for photos with fans after the show and had asked for more money than what was agreed to in her original contract.

“The Admiral Theatre sincerely regrets any comments that have been made, either publicly or privately, that have been disparaging of Miss Daniels and her team. The Admiral Theatre loves Stormy Daniels and her team and welcomes them as family back to the club,” Cecola said Friday afternoon in his statement.