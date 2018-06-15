CHICAGO (AP) — Walgreens says it’s opening a new office in Chicago and staffing it with 1,800 people.

Nearly 75 percent of the positions are being relocated from elsewhere.

Walgreens said Friday it occupy 200,000 square feet in the Old Post Office Building on 433 West Van Buren in Chicago by fall 2019.

On Monday, Walgreens will unveil renderings of the office with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel calls it a “smart decision by an innovative company” adding “it will contribute to our city’s thriving tech sector.”

Walgreens is part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, based in Deerfield, a Chicago suburb.

That site will still have 3,200 workers.

“Investing in our infrastructure and building our digital and technical capabilities are essential elements of our business transformation strategy, as we work to improve access for our customers and enhance the customer experience,” said Alex Gourlay, president of Walgreens.

“The space in the iconic Old Post Office building allows us to attract and retain the best talent from all of Chicagoland,” he said.

Walgreens, founded in 1901, has 592 stores in Illinois.

