SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP)–An Illinois hardware store is looking for a man who apparently tried on a pair of snug work gloves and left a ring inside.

Mark Driscoll, owner of Ace Hardware in Sugar Grove, Illinois, says he found the ring when he went to buy a pair of gloves before a trip to Wisconsin.

He tells the Aurora Beacon-News that it could be a wedding band, but he doesn’t want to give many details. He says the ring owner must provide a good description.

Two women called on behalf of their husbands, but it’s not their ring.

Driscoll says he hopes the mystery has a “happy ending.”

