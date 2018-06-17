CHICAGO (CBS) — The extreme heat did not discourage masters of the grill at the annual Real Men Cook, a Father’s Day tradition.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports from the cookout.

Not only do you have this intense heat from the sun, couple that with the heat coming off the grill, these fathers are working hard for a very good cause.

The grills were busy Sunday. This is the 29th year of Real Men Cook, a cookout and tasting event where fathers are the stars of the show.

Along with all the good barbecue, there was music and dancing.

But the heat was also unavoidable. People were chowing down under trees for some shade.

People fanning themselves, doing anything to stay cool, which was a real challenge for these chefs.

“It is 100 degrees and I’m on this hot grill, so its 120 to me right now,” said Juan Brown. “I’m just enjoying the day. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers.”

“We have been doing it 27 years starting with my father,” said Marlon Toles. “I’ve been doing it 18. My sons been doing it. “It’s four generations. It’s about family first. It’s mandatory we be together every year.”