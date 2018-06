CHICAGO (CBS) — A man accused of punching a senior citizen on a CTA train heads to bond court.

Derrick McMath was picked up by police Friday after he allegedly ran out of a store with a stolen pair of shoes.

Authorities arrested the 28-year-old for that, but then he was identified as the man on Red Line train surveillance pictures.

Police said he walked up to a 67-year-old woman and punched her in the eye.

The woman suffered serious injuries and may lose her eyesight.