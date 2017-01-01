Bears

Bears Left

Schedule

Preseason
Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Broncos 22, Bears 0
Aug. 18, 7 p.m. Patriots 23, Bears 22
Aug. 27, noon Chiefs 23, Bears 7
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. Bears 21, Browns 7
Regular season
Sept. 11, noon Texans 23, Bears 14
Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. Eagles 29, Bears 14
Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. Cowboys 31, Bears 17
October 2, noon Bears 17, Lions 14
Oct. 9, noon Colts 29, Bears 23
Oct. 16, noon Jaguars 17, Bears 16
Oct. 20, 7:25 p.m. Packers 26, Bears 10
Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. Bears 20, Vikings 10
Nov. 20, noon Giants 22, Bears 16
Nov. 27, noon Titans 27, Bears 21
Dec. 4, noon Bears 26, 49ers 6
Dec. 11, noon Lions 20, Bears 17
Dec. 18, noon Packers 30, Bears 27

Bears Headlines

(Getty Images) NFLPA Director DeMaurice Smith Attacks Bears' Backing Of Illinois Workers' Comp Bill

Latest Galleries

Today's Most Popular Sports Stories

Today's Most Popular Sports Stories

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia