Preseason
Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Broncos 22, Bears 0
Aug. 18, 7 p.m. Patriots 23, Bears 22
Aug. 27, noon Chiefs 23, Bears 7
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. Bears 21, Browns 7
Regular season
Sept. 11, noon Texans 23, Bears 14
Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. Eagles 29, Bears 14
Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. Cowboys 31, Bears 17
October 2, noon Bears 17, Lions 14
Oct. 9, noon Colts 29, Bears 23
Oct. 16, noon Jaguars 17, Bears 16
Oct. 20, 7:25 p.m. Packers 26, Bears 10
Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. Bears 20, Vikings 10
Nov. 20, noon Giants 22, Bears 16
Nov. 27, noon Titans 27, Bears 21
Dec. 4, noon Bears 26, 49ers 6
Dec. 11, noon Lions 20, Bears 17
Dec. 18, noon Packers 30, Bears 27

Bears Headlines

(Getty Images) A Decade Later, Lovie Smith Savors 'Special' Bears Team

