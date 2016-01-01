Cubs

Cubs Broadcast Schedule

Tune to WSCR 670 AM
Pregame show begins 35 mins before the game starts

Regular Season
July 15 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 6, Rangers 0
July 16 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 3, Rangers 1
July 17 @ 1:20 p.m.
Rangers 4, Cubs 1
July 18 @ 6:05 p.m.
Cubs 5, Mets 1
July 19 @ 6:05 p.m.
Mets 2, Cubs 1
July 20 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 6, Mets 2
July 22 @ 7:10 p.m.
Cubs 5, Brewers 2
July 23 @ 6:10 p.m.
Brewers 6, Cubs 1
July 24 @ 1:10 p.m.
Cubs 6, Brewers 5
July 25 @ 7:10 p.m.
White Sox 5, Cubs 4
July 26 @ 6:10 p.m.
White Sox 3, Cubs 0
July 27 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 8, White Sox 1
July 28 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 3, White Sox 1
July 29 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 12, Mariners 1
July 30 @ 1:20 p.m.
Mariners 4, Cubs 1
July 31 @ time 7:10 p.m.
Cubs 7, Mariners 6 (12)
Aug. 1 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 5, Marlins 0
Aug. 2 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 3, Marlins 2
Aug. 3 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 5, Marlins 4
Aug. 5 @ 9:05 p.m.
Cubs 7, Athletics 2
Aug. 6 @ 3:05 p.m.
Cubs 4, Athletics 0
Aug. 7 @ 3:05 p.m.
Cubs 3, Athletics 1
Aug. 9 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 5, Angels 1
Aug. 10 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 3, Angels 1
Aug. 11 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 4, Cardinals 3 (11)
Aug. 12 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 13, Cardinals 2
Aug. 13 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cardinals 8, Cubs 4
Aug. 14 @ 7 p.m.
Cardinals 6, Cubs 4
Aug. 16 @ 12:20 p.m.
Cubs 4, Brewers 0
Aug. 16 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 4, Brewers 1
Aug. 17 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 6, Brewers 1
Aug. 18 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 9, Brewers 6
Aug. 19 @ 7:40 p.m.
Rockies 7, Cubs 6 (11)
Aug. 20 @ 7:10 p.m.
Cubs 9, Rockies 2
Aug. 21 @ 3:10 p.m.
Rockies 11, Cubs 4
Aug. 22 @ 9:10 p.m.
Cubs 5, Padres 1
Aug. 23 @ 9:10 p.m.
Cubs 5, Padres 3
Aug. 24 @ 2:40 p.m.
Cubs 6, Padres 3
Aug. 26 @ 9:10 p.m.
Cubs 6, Dodgers 4 (10)
Aug. 27 @ 3:05 p.m.
Dodgers 3, Cubs 2
Aug. 28 @ 3:10 p.m.
Dodgers 1, Cubs 0
Aug. 29 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 8, Pirates 7
Aug. 30 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 3, Pirates 0
Aug. 31 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 6, Pirates 5
Sept. 1 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 5, Giants 4
Sept. 2 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 2, Giants 1
Sept. 3 @ 1:20 p.m.
Giants 3, Cubs 2
Sept. 4 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 3, Giants 2 (13)
Sept. 5 @ 12:10 p.m.
Cubs 7, Brewers 2
Sept. 6 @ 7:10 p.m.
Brewers 12, Cubs 5
Sept. 7 @ 7:10 p.m.
Brewers 2, Cubs 1
Sept. 9 @ 7:10 p.m.
Cubs 2, Astros 0
Sept. 10 @ 12:05 p.m.
Astros 2, Cubs 1
Sept. 11 @ 7:00 p.m.
Cubs 9, Astros 5
Sept. 12 @ 7:15 p.m.
Cubs 4, Cardinals 1
Sept. 13 @ 7:15 p.m.
Cardinals 4, Cubs 2
Sept. 14 @ 12:45 p.m.
Cubs 7, Cardinals 0
Sept. 15 @ 7:05 p.m.
Brewers 5, Cubs 4
Sept. 16 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 5, Brewers 4 (10)
Sept. 17 @ 3:05 p.m.
Brewers 11, Cubs 3
Sept. 18 @ 1:20 p.m.
Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Sept. 19 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 5, Reds 2
Sept. 20 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 6, Reds 1
Sept. 21 @ 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 9, Reds 2
Sept. 23 @ 1:20 p.m.
Cubs 5, Cardinals 0
Sept. 24 @ 12:05 p.m.
Cardinals 10, Cubs 4
Sept. 25 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 3, Cardinals 1
Sept. 26 @ 6:05 p.m.
Cubs 12, Pirates 2
Sept. 27 @ 6:05 p.m.
Cubs 6, Pirates 4
Sept. 28 @ 6:05 p.m.
Pirates 8, Cubs 4
Sept. 29 @ 6:05 p.m.
Cubs 1, Pirates 1 (6)
Sept. 30 @ 6:10 p.m.
Cubs 7, Reds 3
Oct. 1 @ 3:10 p.m.
Reds 7, Cubs 4
Oct. 2 @ 2:10 p.m.
Cubs 7, Reds 4
Postseason
Oct. 7 @ 8:15 p.m.
Cubs 1, Giants 0
Oct. 8 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 5, Giants 2
Oct. 10 @ 8:38 p.m.
Giants 6, Cubs 5 (13)
Oct. 11 @ 7:40 p.m.
Cubs 6, Giants 5
Oct. 15 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 8, Dodgers 4
Oct. 16 @ 7:08 p.m.
Dodgers 1, Cubs 0
Oct. 18 @ 7:08 p.m.
Dodgers 6, Cubs 0
Oct. 19 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 10, Dodgers 2
Oct. 20 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 8, Dodgers 4
Oct. 22 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 5, Dodgers 0
Oct. 25 @ 7:08 p.m.
Indians 6, Cubs 0
Oct. 26 @ 6:08 p.m.
Cubs 5, Indians 1
Oct. 28 @ 7:08 p.m.
Indians 1, Cubs 0
Oct. 29 @ 7:08 p.m.
Indians 7, Cubs 2
Oct. 30 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 3, Indians 2
Nov. 1 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 9, Indians 3
Nov. 1 @ 7:08 p.m.
Cubs 8, Indians 7 (10)

