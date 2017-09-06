Enter To Win Tickets To See Graham Nash At Four Winds Casino

Register here for your chance to win tickets to see Graham Nash at Four Winds Casino on Friday, October 13.

Legendary singer-songwriter Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee—with Crosby, Stills, and Nash (CSN) and with the Hollies. He was also inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame twice, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a Grammy Award winner. In September 2013, Nash released his autobiography Wild Tales, a no-holds-barred look back at his career and music. The book became a New York Times best seller.

Overlapping CSNY, Nash’s solo career debuted with Songs For Beginners (1971), whose “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness” were fueled by the Long Hot Summer, the trial of the Chicago Eight, and the ongoing Vietnam war. In addition to his string of solo albums, he has performed and recorded with David Crosby as Crosby/Nash.