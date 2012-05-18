Latest Photos
NATO Nurses Protest Daley Plaza May 18th

National Nurses United protested NATO and G8 by protesting at Daley Plaza on May 18th. With nearly a thousand protesters in attendance, they wore green in support of the Robin Hood tax. One of many speakers was Tom Morello, previously of Rage Against the Machine.
- Categories: Best Of Local NATO Summit News Photo Galleries Politics
