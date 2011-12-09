WBBM Newsradio’s Good Neighbor Radiothon

Join us Friday, December 8th for WBBM’s 22nd Annual Good Neighbor Radiothon at Woodfield Mall!





WBBM Newsradio will broadcast live from 5AM until 11PM to raise money for The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Club®.



You can help. Your donation, even a donation of $20 a month, will help bring lodging, food, clothing and other assistance to area children, women and men.

WBBM’s 22nd Annual

Good Neighbor Radiothon

Friday, December 8th

Broadcasting Live On 780AM and 105.9FM From 5:00AM to 11:00PM

The Salvation Army’s Bed & Bread Club® is a monthly giving program, made up of generous people like you who have decided to take on hunger and homelessness in their community.

The program is vital to helping hungry and homeless men, women and children get back on their feet. Your donation will help support the Bed & Bread Club here in Greater Chicagoland. Last year, The Salvation Army fed an average of 4,000 people each day and sheltered 1,200 men, women and children each night in our communities.

We urge you to consider joining, because when you do, you help us accomplish so much here in Greater Chicagoland. A donation of just $10 a month, helps feed one person each day for an entire year and enrolls you in the Bed & Bread Club.

Tonight, there will be nearly 6,000 homeless men, women and children in Chicagoland. To better meet the growing needs of the hungry and homeless, The Salvation Army’s Bed & Bread Club® will support a major expansion in Salvation Army homeless services in 2018. That’s why we need your help.