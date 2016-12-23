Chicago Traffic – GCM Travel Maps & Congestion Times
12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM
104th Ave - Closed due to road construction in Orland Park on 104th Ave Both NB/SB between 163rd Pl and 159th St
12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM
83rd St - Closed due to road construction in South Side on 83rd St Both EB/WB between East End Ave and Cregier Ave
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
Adams St - Closed due to bridge work in Downtown on Adams St from Wacker Dr to Canal St
12/23/2016 12:10:51 PM
I-190 - Exit ramp closed in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on I-190 EB at Mannheim Rd
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
I-190 - Traffic flowing freely in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on I-190 WB between Kennedy Expy (I-90) and O'Hare Airport
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-190 - Traffic flowing freely in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on O Hare Extension I 190 EB between O'Hare Airport and Kennedy Expy (I-90)
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-290 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange and Thorndale Ave
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
I-290 - Off-ramp closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound at Morgan St
12/23/2016 11:30:22 AM
I-290 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound from Byrne Circle Interchange to Racine Ave
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
I-290 - On-ramp closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound at Canal St
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
I-290 - Road construction, roadway reduced to two lanes in Eisenhower on Congress Pkwy/Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound from Wells St to the Byrne Circle Interchange
12/23/2016 12:08:45 PM
I-290 - Road construction, left lane closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Inbound between Byrne Circle Interchange and before Wells St
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
I-294 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) NB between I-80 and Lake-Cook Rd
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
I-294 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) NB between I-80 and 163rd St Toll Plaza
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
I-294 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) SB between Lake-Cook Rd and I-80
12/23/2016 12:08:23 PM
I-55 - Long-term road construction in Stevenson on Stevenon (I-55) Inbound from State St to Lake Shore Drive
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
I-55 - Traffic flowing freely in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Outbound between Lake Shore Drive and Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)
12/23/2016 12:07:54 PM
I-55 - Long-term road construction in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Outbound from Lake Shore Drive to State St
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
I-55 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Inbound between Dan Ryan Expy (I-90/94) and Lake Shore Drive
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-57 - Traffic flowing freely in I-57/Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Trail on I-57 Outbound between Dan Ryan Expy (I-94) and I-80
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-57 - Traffic flowing freely in I-57/Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Trail on I-57 Inbound between I-80 and Dan Ryan Expy (I-94)
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294/80) Southbound EB between I-80 and I-80/94
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294/80) Northbound WB between I-80/94 and I-80
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in I-80 on I-80 WB between Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and I-39
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
I-88 - Traffic flowing freely in Reagan Memorial Tollway on Reagan Memorial (I-88) WB between Eisenhower Expy (I-290) and I-39
12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM
I-90 - Long-term road construction in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) WB from 73rd St to St Lawrence Ave
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) EB between Dan Ryan Expy and Indiana/Illinois State Line
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Jane Addams Tollway on I-90 WB from Kennedy Expy to South Beloit Toll Plaza
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy on I-90 Inbound between O'Hare Extension (I-190) and Montrose Ave
12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM
I-90 - Long-term road construction in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) EB from St Lawrence Ave to 73rd St
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-90 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90) Outbound between Lawrence Ave and Sayre Ave
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Stopped traffic - Closed in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes WB between Keeler Ave and Edens Expy, stopped traffic back to Keeler Ave
12/24/2016 12:16:00 PM
I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Stopped traffic - Closed in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes WB between Keeler Ave and Edens Expy, stopped traffic back to Keeler Ave
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan Express Lanes on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Express Lanes Outbound between Stevenson Expy (I-55) and Marquette Rd/67th St
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan Express Lanes on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Express Lanes Inbound between Marquette Rd/67th St and Stevenson Expy (I-55)
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes Inbound between Montrose Ave and Ontario St
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-90/I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90/94) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange (Kennedy) and Montrose Ave
12/23/2016 12:08:06 PM
I-90/I-94 - Exit ramp closed in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Inbound at Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan)
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-90/I-94 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Stop and go traffic in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90/94) Inbound between Ogden Ave and Byrne Circle Interchange (Kennedy)
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-90/I-94 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Stop and go traffic in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Inbound between 18th St and Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan)
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-90/I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan) and Chicago Skyway
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-94) Outbound between Chicago Skyway and 95th St
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-94) Inbound between 95th St and Chicago Skyway
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Bishop Ford on Bishop Ford (I-94) Outbound between Dan Ryan Expy and I-80/94
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens Spur on I-94 WB between Edens Expy and Tri-State Tollway
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens on Edens (I-94) Outbound between Montrose Ave and Edens Spur
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens on Edens (I-94) Inbound between Edens Spur and Montrose Ave
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens Spur on I-94 EB between Tri-State Tollway and Edens Expy
12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM
I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Bishop Ford on Bishop Ford (I-94) Inbound between I-80/94 and Dan Ryan Expy
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
I-94/I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in I-80/94 on I-80/94 EB between Bishop Ford Fwy (I-94) and Indiana Toll Road
12/23/2016 5:06:55 PM
IL-1 - Closed due to bridge work in South Side on Halsted St Both NB/SB between 129th Pl and 134th St
12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM
IL-171 - Long-term road construction in Riverside on 1st Ave Both NB/SB between Parkview Rd and 31st St
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
IL-171 - Long-term road construction in Lemont on Archer Ave between Cokes Rd and State St
12/24/2016 12:22:00 PM
IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Northbrook on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between Techny Rd/Founders Dr and Willow Rd
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Tinley Park on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between I-80 and Oak Park Ave
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Deerfield on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between Lake Cook Rd and I-94/Edens Spur Ramp
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between 151st St and 159th St
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
IL-53 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Route 53 on Route 53 NB between I-290 and Lake-Cook Rd
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
IL-53 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Route 53 on Route 53 SB between Lake-Cook Rd and I-290
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Hoffman Estates on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between I-90 and Higgins Rd/Hwy 72
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Bartlett on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between W Bartlett Rd and Algonquin Rd/Hwy 62
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Hoffman Estates on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd SB between Higgins Rd/Hwy 72 and I-90
12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM
IL-68 - Long-term road construction in Northbrook on Dundee Rd (Route 68) Both EB/WB between Landwehr Rd and Pfingsten Rd
12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM
IL-7 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St Both NB/SB between Wolf Rd/W 159th St and Will Cook Rd
12/24/2016 7:12:05 AM
IL-72 - Road construction during the day time in Des Plaines on Higgins Rd (Route 72) Both EB/WB between Devon Ave and Scott St
12/23/2016 12:07:14 PM
IL-72 - Long-term road construction in Schaumburg on Higgins Rd (Route 72) Both EB/WB between Route 53/I-290 and Lexington Dr
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palos Heights on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag NB between Ridgeland Ave and Harlem Ave
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Elk Grove Village on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Oakton St / Higgins Rd and Landmeier Rd
12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM
IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Palos Heights on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Cal Sag Rd/127th St and 127th St
12/24/2016 4:37:21 AM
Mcfetridge - Bears football game at soldier field at noon in Soldier Field on McFetridge Dr at Lake Shore Drive
12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM
N Clybourn Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Clybourn Ave Both NB/SB between Oakley Ave/Barry Ave and Western Ave/Belmont Ave
12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM
N Elston Ave - Road construction, roadway reduced to one lane in North Side on Elston Ave Both NB/SB at Fullerton Ave/Damen Ave
12/23/2016 12:07:29 PM
N Oak Park Ave - Closed due to road construction in Northwest Side on Oak Park Ave Both NB/SB between Irving Park Rd and Forest Preserve Dr
12/23/2016 12:07:04 PM
N Pulaski Rd - Closed due to water main work in West Side on Pulaski Rd NB from Augusta Blvd to Thomas St
12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM
S Western Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Western Ave Both NB/SB between Nelson St and Roscoe St
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
Torrence Ave - Closed due to bridge work in Far South Side on Torrence Ave Both NB/SB between 134th St and 139th St
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Kildeer on Rand Rd (US 12) EB between Long Grove Rd and Lake Cook Rd
12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM
US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Arlington Heights on Rand Rd (US 12) EB between Hintz Rd / Greenwood Ave and Palatine Rd
12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM
US-14 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palatine on Dempster / Northwest Hwy / Rt 14 / Virginia St WB between Quentin Rd and Baldwin Rd
12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM
US-14 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palatine on Dempster / Northwest Hwy / Rt 14 / Virginia St EB between Baldwin Rd and Quentin Rd
12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM
US-20 - Closed due to road construction in South Side on 95th St WB from Marquette Ave to Oglesby Ave
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
US-30 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Matteson on US 30 EB between I 57 and Cicero Av
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
US-41 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB from 31st St to the Stevenson Expy (I-55)
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
US-41 - Ramp restrictions in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB at Stevenson Expy (I-55)
12/23/2016 12:08:31 PM
US-41 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB from 18th Dr to the Stevenson Expy (I-55)
12/23/2016 11:30:22 AM
US-41 - Ramp restrictions in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB at Stevenson Expy (I-55)
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
US-41 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB between 67th St and Jackson Dr
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
US-41 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB between Hollywood Ave and Monroe Dr
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
US-41 - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB between Monroe Dr and Hollywood Ave
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
US-41 - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB between Jackson Dr and 67th St
12/24/2016 7:12:05 AM
US-45 - Road construction during the day time in Des Plaines on Mannheim Rd Both NB/SB between Higgins Rd and Touhy Ave
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Orland Hills on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 NB between 171st St and 151st St
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Mount Prospect on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 NB between Euclid Ave/West Lake Ave and Milwaukee Ave (Route 21)
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Countryside on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between 55th St and Joliet Rd
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Willow Springs on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between Archer Ave and 95th St
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between Southwest Hwy and 151st St
12/23/2016 12:08:38 PM
US-6 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St WB from Ravinia Ave to Wolf Rd/159th St
12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM
US-6 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St EB from Wolf Rd/159th St to Ravinia Ave
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Markham on US 6 /Channahon Rd /Railroad St/Jefferson St/Collins St/Jackson St/Maple Rd/ Wolf Rd/159th St WB between Crawford Av and Cicero Av
12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM
US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on US 6 /Channahon Rd /Railroad St/Jefferson St/Collins St/Jackson St/Maple Rd/ Wolf Rd/159th St WB between La Grange Rd and Wolf Rd/159th St
12/23/2016 12:25:00 PM
W 47th St - Closed due to gas main work in South Side on 47th St Both EB/WB between Prairie Ave and King Dr
12/23/2016 12:10:57 PM
W Belmont Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Belmont Ave Both EB/WB between Rockwell St and Oakley Avenue
12/24/2016 12:22:00 PM
Wolf Rd - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Wolf Rd SB between 153rd St and US 6/Hwy 7/159th St
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
Wolf Rd - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Mokena on Wolf Rd NB between I 80 and 179th St
12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM
12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM
12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM
12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM
12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM
12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM
12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM
