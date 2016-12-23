Chicago Traffic – GCM Travel Maps & Congestion Times

Slow traffic in Mokena on Wolf Rd NB between I 80 and 179th St

Wolf Rd - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Mokena on Wolf Rd NB between I 80 and 179th St

Wolf Rd - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Wolf Rd SB between 153rd St and US 6/Hwy 7/159th St

W Belmont Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Belmont Ave Both EB/WB between Rockwell St and Oakley Avenue

W 47th St - Closed due to gas main work in South Side on 47th St Both EB/WB between Prairie Ave and King Dr

US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on US 6 /Channahon Rd /Railroad St/Jefferson St/Collins St/Jackson St/Maple Rd/ Wolf Rd/159th St WB between La Grange Rd and Wolf Rd/159th St

US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Markham on US 6 /Channahon Rd /Railroad St/Jefferson St/Collins St/Jackson St/Maple Rd/ Wolf Rd/159th St WB between Crawford Av and Cicero Av

US-6 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St EB from Wolf Rd/159th St to Ravinia Ave

US-6 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St WB from Ravinia Ave to Wolf Rd/159th St

US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between Southwest Hwy and 151st St

US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Willow Springs on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between Archer Ave and 95th St

US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Countryside on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between 55th St and Joliet Rd

US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Mount Prospect on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 NB between Euclid Ave/West Lake Ave and Milwaukee Ave (Route 21)

US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Orland Hills on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 NB between 171st St and 151st St

US-45 - Road construction during the day time in Des Plaines on Mannheim Rd Both NB/SB between Higgins Rd and Touhy Ave

US-41 - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB between Jackson Dr and 67th St

US-41 - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB between Monroe Dr and Hollywood Ave

US-41 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB between Hollywood Ave and Monroe Dr

US-41 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB between 67th St and Jackson Dr

US-41 - Ramp restrictions in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB at Stevenson Expy (I-55)

US-41 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB from 18th Dr to the Stevenson Expy (I-55)

US-41 - Ramp restrictions in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB at Stevenson Expy (I-55)

US-41 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB from 31st St to the Stevenson Expy (I-55)

US-30 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Matteson on US 30 EB between I 57 and Cicero Av

US-20 - Closed due to road construction in South Side on 95th St WB from Marquette Ave to Oglesby Ave

US-14 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palatine on Dempster / Northwest Hwy / Rt 14 / Virginia St EB between Baldwin Rd and Quentin Rd

US-14 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palatine on Dempster / Northwest Hwy / Rt 14 / Virginia St WB between Quentin Rd and Baldwin Rd

US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Arlington Heights on Rand Rd (US 12) EB between Hintz Rd / Greenwood Ave and Palatine Rd

US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Kildeer on Rand Rd (US 12) EB between Long Grove Rd and Lake Cook Rd

Torrence Ave - Closed due to bridge work in Far South Side on Torrence Ave Both NB/SB between 134th St and 139th St

S Western Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Western Ave Both NB/SB between Nelson St and Roscoe St

N Pulaski Rd - Closed due to water main work in West Side on Pulaski Rd NB from Augusta Blvd to Thomas St

N Oak Park Ave - Closed due to road construction in Northwest Side on Oak Park Ave Both NB/SB between Irving Park Rd and Forest Preserve Dr

N Elston Ave - Road construction, roadway reduced to one lane in North Side on Elston Ave Both NB/SB at Fullerton Ave/Damen Ave

N Clybourn Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Clybourn Ave Both NB/SB between Oakley Ave/Barry Ave and Western Ave/Belmont Ave

Mcfetridge - Bears football game at soldier field at noon in Soldier Field on McFetridge Dr at Lake Shore Drive

IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Palos Heights on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Cal Sag Rd/127th St and 127th St

IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Elk Grove Village on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Oakton St / Higgins Rd and Landmeier Rd

IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palos Heights on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag NB between Ridgeland Ave and Harlem Ave

IL-72 - Long-term road construction in Schaumburg on Higgins Rd (Route 72) Both EB/WB between Route 53/I-290 and Lexington Dr

IL-72 - Road construction during the day time in Des Plaines on Higgins Rd (Route 72) Both EB/WB between Devon Ave and Scott St

IL-7 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St Both NB/SB between Wolf Rd/W 159th St and Will Cook Rd

IL-68 - Long-term road construction in Northbrook on Dundee Rd (Route 68) Both EB/WB between Landwehr Rd and Pfingsten Rd

IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Hoffman Estates on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd SB between Higgins Rd/Hwy 72 and I-90

IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Bartlett on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between W Bartlett Rd and Algonquin Rd/Hwy 62

IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Hoffman Estates on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between I-90 and Higgins Rd/Hwy 72

IL-53 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Route 53 on Route 53 SB between Lake-Cook Rd and I-290

IL-53 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Route 53 on Route 53 NB between I-290 and Lake-Cook Rd

IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between 151st St and 159th St

IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Deerfield on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between Lake Cook Rd and I-94/Edens Spur Ramp

IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Tinley Park on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between I-80 and Oak Park Ave

IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Northbrook on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between Techny Rd/Founders Dr and Willow Rd

IL-171 - Long-term road construction in Lemont on Archer Ave between Cokes Rd and State St

IL-171 - Long-term road construction in Riverside on 1st Ave Both NB/SB between Parkview Rd and 31st St

IL-1 - Closed due to bridge work in South Side on Halsted St Both NB/SB between 129th Pl and 134th St

I-94/I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in I-80/94 on I-80/94 EB between Bishop Ford Fwy (I-94) and Indiana Toll Road

I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Bishop Ford on Bishop Ford (I-94) Inbound between I-80/94 and Dan Ryan Expy

I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens Spur on I-94 EB between Tri-State Tollway and Edens Expy

I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens on Edens (I-94) Inbound between Edens Spur and Montrose Ave

I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens on Edens (I-94) Outbound between Montrose Ave and Edens Spur

I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens Spur on I-94 WB between Edens Expy and Tri-State Tollway

I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Bishop Ford on Bishop Ford (I-94) Outbound between Dan Ryan Expy and I-80/94

I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-94) Inbound between 95th St and Chicago Skyway

I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-94) Outbound between Chicago Skyway and 95th St

I-90/I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan) and Chicago Skyway

I-90/I-94 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Stop and go traffic in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Inbound between 18th St and Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan)

I-90/I-94 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Stop and go traffic in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90/94) Inbound between Ogden Ave and Byrne Circle Interchange (Kennedy)

I-90/I-94 - Exit ramp closed in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Inbound at Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan)

I-90/I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90/94) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange (Kennedy) and Montrose Ave

I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes Inbound between Montrose Ave and Ontario St

I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan Express Lanes on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Express Lanes Inbound between Marquette Rd/67th St and Stevenson Expy (I-55)

I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan Express Lanes on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Express Lanes Outbound between Stevenson Expy (I-55) and Marquette Rd/67th St

I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Stopped traffic - Closed in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes WB between Keeler Ave and Edens Expy, stopped traffic back to Keeler Ave

I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Stopped traffic - Closed in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes WB between Keeler Ave and Edens Expy, stopped traffic back to Keeler Ave

I-90 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90) Outbound between Lawrence Ave and Sayre Ave

I-90 - Long-term road construction in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) EB from St Lawrence Ave to 73rd St

I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy on I-90 Inbound between O'Hare Extension (I-190) and Montrose Ave

I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Jane Addams Tollway on I-90 WB from Kennedy Expy to South Beloit Toll Plaza

I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) EB between Dan Ryan Expy and Indiana/Illinois State Line

I-90 - Long-term road construction in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) WB from 73rd St to St Lawrence Ave

I-88 - Traffic flowing freely in Reagan Memorial Tollway on Reagan Memorial (I-88) WB between Eisenhower Expy (I-290) and I-39

I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in I-80 on I-80 WB between Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and I-39

I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294/80) Northbound WB between I-80/94 and I-80

I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294/80) Southbound EB between I-80 and I-80/94

I-57 - Traffic flowing freely in I-57/Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Trail on I-57 Inbound between I-80 and Dan Ryan Expy (I-94)

I-57 - Traffic flowing freely in I-57/Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Trail on I-57 Outbound between Dan Ryan Expy (I-94) and I-80

I-55 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Inbound between Dan Ryan Expy (I-90/94) and Lake Shore Drive

I-55 - Long-term road construction in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Outbound from Lake Shore Drive to State St

I-55 - Traffic flowing freely in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Outbound between Lake Shore Drive and Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)

I-55 - Long-term road construction in Stevenson on Stevenon (I-55) Inbound from State St to Lake Shore Drive

I-294 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) SB between Lake-Cook Rd and I-80

I-294 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) NB between I-80 and 163rd St Toll Plaza

I-294 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) NB between I-80 and Lake-Cook Rd

I-290 - Road construction, left lane closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Inbound between Byrne Circle Interchange and before Wells St

I-290 - Road construction, roadway reduced to two lanes in Eisenhower on Congress Pkwy/Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound from Wells St to the Byrne Circle Interchange

I-290 - On-ramp closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound at Canal St

I-290 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound from Byrne Circle Interchange to Racine Ave

I-290 - Off-ramp closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound at Morgan St

I-290 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange and Thorndale Ave

I-190 - Traffic flowing freely in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on O Hare Extension I 190 EB between O'Hare Airport and Kennedy Expy (I-90)

I-190 - Traffic flowing freely in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on I-190 WB between Kennedy Expy (I-90) and O'Hare Airport

I-190 - Exit ramp closed in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on I-190 EB at Mannheim Rd

Adams St - Closed due to bridge work in Downtown on Adams St from Wacker Dr to Canal St

83rd St - Closed due to road construction in South Side on 83rd St Both EB/WB between East End Ave and Cregier Ave

104th Ave - Closed due to road construction in Orland Park on 104th Ave Both NB/SB between 163rd Pl and 159th St

12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM 104th Ave - Closed due to road construction in Orland Park on 104th Ave Both NB/SB between 163rd Pl and 159th St

12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM 83rd St - Closed due to road construction in South Side on 83rd St Both EB/WB between East End Ave and Cregier Ave

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM Adams St - Closed due to bridge work in Downtown on Adams St from Wacker Dr to Canal St

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM CR-45 - Long-term road construction in Grayslake on Washington St. (Lake Cty, IL) Both EB/WB between Haryan Way and Lake St

12/23/2016 12:11:25 PM CR-49 - Closed due to road construction in Lake Villa on Fairfield Rd Both NB/SB between Route 132/Grand Ave and Petite Lake Rd

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM County Road 6000 North - Closed due to road construction in Bourbonnais on County Road 6000 North Both EB/WB between US 45/52 and Route 50

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM Elgin O'Hare Expy - Traffic flowing freely in Route 390 Tollway on Elgin-O'Hare (Route 390) WB between I-290 and Lake St

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM Elgin O'Hare Expy - Traffic flowing freely in Route 390 Tollway on Elgin-O'Hare (Route 390) EB between Lake St and I-290

12/23/2016 12:11:05 PM Finley Rd - Closed due to water main work in Lombard on Finley Rd NB from Roosevelt Rd to Ann St

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-190 - Traffic flowing freely in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on I-190 WB between Kennedy Expy (I-90) and O'Hare Airport

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-190 - Traffic flowing freely in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on O Hare Extension I 190 EB between O'Hare Airport and Kennedy Expy (I-90)

12/23/2016 12:10:51 PM I-190 - Exit ramp closed in O'Hare Extension/I-190 on I-190 EB at Mannheim Rd

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-290 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange and Thorndale Ave

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-290 - Traffic flowing freely in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Inbound between Thorndale Ave and Byrne Circle Interchange

12/23/2016 11:30:22 AM I-290 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound from Byrne Circle Interchange to Racine Ave

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM I-290 - On-ramp closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound at Canal St

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM I-290 - Road construction, roadway reduced to two lanes in Eisenhower on Congress Pkwy/Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound from Wells St to the Byrne Circle Interchange

12/23/2016 12:08:45 PM I-290 - Road construction, left lane closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Inbound between Byrne Circle Interchange and before Wells St

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM I-290 - Off-ramp closed in Eisenhower on Eisenhower (I-290) Outbound at Morgan St

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-294 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) NB between I-80 and Lake-Cook Rd

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-294 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) SB between Lake-Cook Rd and I-80

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM I-294 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294) NB between I-80 and 163rd St Toll Plaza

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-355 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Veterans Memorial Tollway on Veterans Memorial (I-355) NB between I-80 and I-290

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-355 - Traffic flowing freely - Estimated delay 00:02 - Traffic flowing freely in Veterans Memorial Tollway on Veterans Memorial (I-355) SB between I-290 and I-80

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-55 - Traffic flowing freely in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Outbound between Lake Shore Drive and Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-55 - Traffic flowing freely in I-55 on I-55 NB between Route 47 and Route 53

12/23/2016 12:08:23 PM I-55 - Long-term road construction in Stevenson on Stevenon (I-55) Inbound from State St to Lake Shore Drive

12/23/2016 12:07:54 PM I-55 - Long-term road construction in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Outbound from Lake Shore Drive to State St

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-55 - Traffic flowing freely in I-55 on I-55 SB between Route 53 and Route 47

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-55 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Inbound between Dan Ryan Expy (I-90/94) and Lake Shore Drive

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-57 - Traffic flowing freely in I-57/Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Trail on I-57 Inbound between I-80 and Dan Ryan Expy (I-94)

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-57 - Traffic flowing freely in I-57/Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Trail on I-57 Outbound between Dan Ryan Expy (I-94) and I-80

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM I-57 - Long-term road construction in I-57 on I-57 SB at County Road 6000 North

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM I-57 - Long-term road construction in I-57 on I-57 NB near County Road 6000 North

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM I-65 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in I-65 on I-65 NB between Indiana Toll Road (I-90) and US 12/20 (Dunes Hwy)

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-65 - Traffic flowing freely in I-65 on I-65 NB between State Road 14 and Indiana Toll Road (I-90)

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-65 - Traffic flowing freely in I-65 on I-65 SB between Indiana Toll Road (I-90) and State Road 14

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294/80) Northbound WB between I-80/94 and I-80

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-294/80) Southbound EB between I-80 and I-80/94

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in I-80 on I-80 WB between Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and I-39

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in I-80 on I-80 EB between I-39 and Tri-State Tollway (I-294)

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-88 - Traffic flowing freely in Reagan Memorial Tollway on Reagan Memorial (I-88) WB between Eisenhower Expy (I-290) and I-39

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-88 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Reagan Memorial Tollway on Reagan Memorial (I-88) EB between I-39 and Eisenhower Expy (I-290)

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM I-90 - Long-term road construction in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) EB from St Lawrence Ave to 73rd St

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM I-90 - Long-term road construction in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) WB from 73rd St to St Lawrence Ave

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90) Outbound between Lawrence Ave and Sayre Ave

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Jane Addams Tollway on I-90 EB between South Beloit Toll Plaza and Tri-State Tollway (I-294)

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy on I-90 Inbound between O'Hare Extension (I-190) and Montrose Ave

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Jane Addams Tollway on I-90 WB from Kennedy Expy to South Beloit Toll Plaza

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) EB between Dan Ryan Expy and Indiana/Illinois State Line

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Indiana Toll Road on Indiana Toll Road (I-90) EB between Indiana/Illinois State Line and I-94

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Chicago Skyway on Chicago Skyway (I-90) WB between Indiana/Illinois State Line and Dan Ryan Expy

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90 - Traffic flowing freely in Indiana Toll Road on Indiana Toll Road (I-90) WB between I-94 and Indiana/Illinois State Line

12/24/2016 12:16:00 PM I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Stopped traffic - Closed in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes WB between Keeler Ave and Edens Expy, stopped traffic back to Keeler Ave

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes Inbound between Montrose Ave and Ontario St

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan Express Lanes on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Express Lanes Inbound between Marquette Rd/67th St and Stevenson Expy (I-55)

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan Express Lanes on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Express Lanes Outbound between Stevenson Expy (I-55) and Marquette Rd/67th St

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM I-90 Exp/I-94 Exp - Stopped traffic - Closed in Kennedy Express Lanes on Kennedy (I-90/94) Express Lanes WB between Keeler Ave and Edens Expy, stopped traffic back to Keeler Ave

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90/I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in Indiana Toll Road on Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90) WB between US 31 (South Bend) and before I-94

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90/I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in Indiana Toll Road on Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90) EB between I-94 and US 31 (South Bend)

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-90/I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan) and Chicago Skyway

12/23/2016 12:08:06 PM I-90/I-94 - Exit ramp closed in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Inbound at Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan)

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90/I-94 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Stop and go traffic in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90/94) Inbound between Ogden Ave and Byrne Circle Interchange (Kennedy)

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-90/I-94 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Stop and go traffic in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-90/94) Inbound between 18th St and Byrne Circle Interchange (Ryan)

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-90/I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Kennedy on Kennedy (I-90/94) Outbound between Byrne Circle Interchange (Kennedy) and Montrose Ave

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-94) Outbound between Chicago Skyway and 95th St

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens Spur on I-94 EB between Tri-State Tollway and Edens Expy

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Dan Ryan on Dan Ryan (I-94) Inbound between 95th St and Chicago Skyway

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in I-94 (Indiana) on I-94 (Indiana) WB between Indiana/Michigan State Line to past Indiana Toll Road

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Bishop Ford on Bishop Ford (I-94) Inbound between I-80/94 and Dan Ryan Expy

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-94) Southbound EB between Illinois/Wisconsin State Line and Lake-Cook Rd (Tri-State)

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Bishop Ford on Bishop Ford (I-94) Outbound between Dan Ryan Expy and I-80/94

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens on Edens (I-94) Inbound between Edens Spur and Montrose Ave

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens on Edens (I-94) Outbound between Montrose Ave and Edens Spur

12/24/2016 12:29:19 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Edens Spur on I-94 WB between Edens Expy and Tri-State Tollway

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in Tri-State Tollway on Tri-State (I-94) Northbound WB between Lake-Cook Rd (Tri-State) and Illinois/Wisconsin State Line

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-94 - Traffic flowing freely in I-94 (Indiana) on I-94 (Indiana) EB between Indiana Toll Road and Indiana/Michigan State Line

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-94/I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in I-80/94 on I-80/94 WB between Indiana Toll Road and Bishop Ford Fwy (I-94)

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM I-94/I-80 - Traffic flowing freely in I-80/94 on I-80/94 EB between Bishop Ford Fwy (I-94) and Indiana Toll Road

12/23/2016 12:07:48 PM IL 102 - Long-term road construction in Manteno on Route 102 Both NB/SB between Warner Bridge Rd and John St

12/23/2016 5:06:55 PM IL-1 - Closed due to bridge work in South Side on Halsted St Both NB/SB between 129th Pl and 134th St

12/23/2016 12:07:42 PM IL-113 - Road maintenance operations in Braidwood on Route 113 Both EB/WB between Comet Dr and Will/Kankakee County Line

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM IL-17 - Closed due to railroad crossing work in Dwight on Route 17 (Mazon Ave) Both EB/WB between Chicago St and Prairie Ave

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM IL-171 - Long-term road construction in Lemont on Archer Ave between Cokes Rd and State St

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM IL-171 - Long-term road construction in Riverside on 1st Ave Both NB/SB between Parkview Rd and 31st St

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM IL-173 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Richmond on Route 173 EB between Broadway St and Main St (US 12)

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM IL-173 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Zion on Route 173 EB between Kenosha Rd and Lewis Av

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-173 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Zion on Route 173 WB between Kenosha Rd and Green Bay Rd

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM IL-176 - Long-term road construction in Mundelein on Route 176 Both EB/WB between Barnhill Dr and Del Webb Blvd

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM IL-19 - Roadwork. road reduced to one lane in Bensenville on Irving Park Rd Both EB/WB between Church Rd and O'Hare South Access Rd

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM IL-21 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Gurnee on Milwaukee Ave (Route 21) SB between Grand Ave (Route 132) and Washington St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-21 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Lincolnshire on Milwaukee Ave (Route 21) NB between US 45 (Olde Half Day Rd) and Town Line Rd (Route 60)

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM IL-21 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Gurnee on Milwaukee Ave (Route 21) NB between Tri-State Tollway (I-94) and Grand Ave (Route 132)

12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM IL-31 - Roadwork. road reduced to one lane in St Charles on Route 31 Both NB/SB between Crane Rd and Ferson Creek Rd

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM IL-38 - Road construction, right lane closed in Lombard on Roosevelt Rd (Route 38) WB from Main St (Lombard) to Finley Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Tinley Park on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between I-80 and Oak Park Ave

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM IL-43 - Long-term road construction in Waukegan on Waukegan Rd (Route 43) Both NB/SB between Northpoint Blvd and Route 137 (Buckley Rd)

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between 151st St and 159th St

12/24/2016 12:22:00 PM IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Northbrook on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between Techny Rd/Founders Dr and Willow Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-43 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Deerfield on Waukegan Rd/Harlem Ave/ Rt 43 SB between Lake Cook Rd and I-94/Edens Spur Ramp

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM IL-47 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Huntley on Route 47 NB between Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) and Main St (Huntley)

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM IL-47 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Pingree Grove on Route 47 SB between US 20/Route 72 (North) and US 20/Route 72 (South)

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM IL-47 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Yorkville on Route 47 SB between Cannonball Trail and US 34 (Veterans Pkwy)

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-47 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Newark on Route 47 SB between US 52 and Joliet Rd

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM IL-47 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Morris on Route 47 NB between Sherrill Rd and Joliet Rd, stopped traffic back to Sherrill Rd

12/24/2016 12:16:00 PM IL-47 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Morris on Route 47 SB between Joliet Rd and Sherrill Rd, stopped traffic back to Joliet Rd

12/24/2016 12:16:00 PM IL-47 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Morris on Route 47 NB between Sherrill Rd and Joliet Rd, stopped traffic back to Sherrill Rd

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM IL-47 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Pingree Grove on Route 47 NB between US 20/Route 72 (South) and US 20/Route 72 (North)

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM IL-47 - Long-term road construction in Morris on Route 47 Both NB/SB between Sherrill Rd and I-80

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM IL-47 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Morris on Route 47 SB between Joliet Rd and Sherrill Rd, stopped traffic back to Joliet Rd

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM IL-47 - Long-term road construction in Morris on Route 47 Both NB/SB between Joliet Rd and Caton Farm Rd

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM IL-53 - Road construction, roadway reduced to one lane in Elwood on Route 53 at Hoff Rd

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM IL-53 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Route 53 on Route 53 NB between I-290 and Lake-Cook Rd

12/24/2016 12:29:21 PM IL-53 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Route 53 on Route 53 SB between Lake-Cook Rd and I-290

12/23/2016 12:07:36 PM IL-53 - Long-term road construction in Braidwood on Route 53 Both NB/SB at Center St

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM IL-53 - Long-term road construction in Wilmington on oute 53 (Baltimore St) Both NB/SB at Strip Mine Rd

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM IL-53 - Long-term road construction in Lombard on Route 53 (Columbine Ave) Both NB/SB between Charles Ln and Harding Rd

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-53 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Woodridge on Route 53/ Rohlwing Rd (Roll-wing) /Chicago St/Independence/ Broadway St/Bolingbrook Dr/Lincoln Ave NB between 83rd St and 75th St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-53 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Lombard on Route 53/ Rohlwing Rd (Roll-wing) /Chicago St/Independence/ Broadway St/Bolingbrook Dr/Lincoln Ave NB between Madison St and St Charles Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-53 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Woodridge on Route 53/ Rohlwing Rd (Roll-wing) /Chicago St/Independence/ Broadway St/Bolingbrook Dr/Lincoln Ave SB between Hobson Rd and 75th St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Hoffman Estates on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between I-90 and Higgins Rd/Hwy 72

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Volo on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between Molidor Rd/Sullivan Lake Rd and Hwy 134/Big Hollow Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Bartlett on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between W Bartlett Rd and Algonquin Rd/Hwy 62

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Bartlett on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd SB between Schick Rd and Army Trail Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Warrenville on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between Ferry Rd and Butterfield Rd

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Shorewood on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between Black Rd and Caton Farm Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Hoffman Estates on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd SB between Higgins Rd/Hwy 72 and I-90

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Fox Lake on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd SB between Route 12 and Hwy 134/Big Hollow Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Aurora on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd NB between 83rd St/Montgomery Rd and 75th St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in West Chicago on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd SB between Smith Rd and North Ave

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-59 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Joliet on Route 59 / Neltnor Blvd SB between Caton Farm Rd and Jefferson St (US 52)

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM IL-68 - Long-term road construction in Northbrook on Dundee Rd (Route 68) Both EB/WB between Landwehr Rd and Pfingsten Rd

12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM IL-7 - Long-term road construction in Lockport on 159th St (Route 7) Both NB/SB between Gougar Rd and Will Cook Rd

12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM IL-7 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St Both NB/SB between Wolf Rd/W 159th St and Will Cook Rd

12/23/2016 12:07:14 PM IL-72 - Long-term road construction in Schaumburg on Higgins Rd (Route 72) Both EB/WB between Route 53/I-290 and Lexington Dr

12/24/2016 7:12:05 AM IL-72 - Road construction during the day time in Des Plaines on Higgins Rd (Route 72) Both EB/WB between Devon Ave and Scott St

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Buffalo Grove on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Buffalo Grove Rd and Lake-Cook Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Hinsdale on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between 55th St and 63rd St

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Elk Grove Village on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Oakton St / Higgins Rd and Landmeier Rd

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Palos Heights on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Cal Sag Rd/127th St and 127th St

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Long Grove on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Route 53 and Arlington Heights Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Burr Ridge on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag NB between Stevenson Expy (I-55) and 75th St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Round Lake Beach on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Monaville Rd and Rollins Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palos Heights on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag NB between Ridgeland Ave and Harlem Ave

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Willowbrook on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag SB between Plainfield Rd and 75th St

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Round Lake Beach on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag NB between Rollins Rd and Monaville Rd

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Elmhurst on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag NB between St Charles Rd and North Ave

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM IL-83 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Oak Brook on Route 83/Elmhurst Rd/ Busse Rd/ Kingery Hwy/Glenwood-Dyer/Torrence/Sibley/147th/Cicero/Cal-Sag NB between Reagan Tollway (I-88) and 22nd St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM In-2 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in LA Porte on State Road 2 WB between White Head Rd and Boyd Blvd/Industrial Dr

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM In-39 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in LaPorte County, IN on State Road 39 SB between US 20 and I 80/I 90/Indiana Toll Rd

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM In-49 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Chesterton, IN on State Road 49 SB between I 94 and CO Hwy 1200/Porter Ave

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM Lake Cook Rd - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Long Grove on Lake Cook Rd/ County Line Rd/ Main St WB between Route 53 and IL-53/N Hicks Rd

12/23/2016 11:30:22 AM Martin Luther King Jr Dr - Closed due to railroad crossing work in North Chicago on Martin Luther King Jr Dr Both EB/WB between Route 137 (Amstutz Expy) and Sheridan Rd/Main St

12/24/2016 4:37:21 AM Mcfetridge - Bears football game at soldier field at noon in Soldier Field on McFetridge Dr at Lake Shore Drive

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM N Clybourn Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Clybourn Ave Both NB/SB between Oakley Ave/Barry Ave and Western Ave/Belmont Ave

12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM N Elston Ave - Road construction, roadway reduced to one lane in North Side on Elston Ave Both NB/SB at Fullerton Ave/Damen Ave

12/23/2016 12:07:29 PM N Oak Park Ave - Closed due to road construction in Northwest Side on Oak Park Ave Both NB/SB between Irving Park Rd and Forest Preserve Dr

12/23/2016 12:07:04 PM N Pulaski Rd - Closed due to water main work in West Side on Pulaski Rd NB from Augusta Blvd to Thomas St

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM Prospect Ave - Roadwork. road reduced to one lane in Itasca on Prospect Ave Both NB/SB between Granville Ave and Pierce Rd

12/23/2016 12:08:00 PM Robert Parker Coffin Rd - Closed due to bridge work in Long Grove on Robert Parker Coffin Rd Both EB/WB between Schaeffer Rd and Old Mchenry Rd

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM S Western Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Western Ave Both NB/SB between Nelson St and Roscoe St

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM South Center Street - Clsoed due to railroad crossing work in Braidwood on Center St Both NB/SB between Route 53 (Front St) and Washington St

12/23/2016 1:58:06 PM Spring Center Rd - Closed due to bridge work in Belvidere on Spring Center Rd Both NB/SB between Fruit Farm Rd and Shattuck Rd

12/23/2016 5:16:43 PM State Highway 165 - One lane closed. in Pleasant Prairie on State Highway 165 Both EB/WB between 88th Avenue/County H and Green Bay Rd

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM Torrence Ave - Closed due to bridge work in Far South Side on Torrence Ave Both NB/SB between 134th St and 139th St

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM Tripp Rd - Closed due to bridge construction in Belvidere on Tripp Rd Both NB/SB between Crystal Pkwy and Cohoon Rd

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM US-12 - Bridge maintenance operations in Michigan City, IN on US 12 (Indiana) EB from Michigan Blvd to Blue Chip Dr

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM US-12 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Gary, IN on US 12 (Indiana) WB between I 90 and I 65

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Lake Zurich on Rand Rd (US 12) WB between South Old Rand Rd and Route 22/Main St

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Wauconda on Rand Rd (US 12) EB between Route 59 and Route 134/Big Hollow Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Wauconda on Rand Rd (US 12) WB between Route 120 / Belvidere Rd and Route 134/Big Hollow Rd

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Arlington Heights on Rand Rd (US 12) EB between Hintz Rd / Greenwood Ave and Palatine Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Kildeer on Rand Rd (US 12) EB between Long Grove Rd and Lake Cook Rd

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM US-14 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palatine on Dempster / Northwest Hwy / Rt 14 / Virginia St EB between Baldwin Rd and Quentin Rd

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM US-14 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Palatine on Dempster / Northwest Hwy / Rt 14 / Virginia St WB between Quentin Rd and Baldwin Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-14 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Cary on Dempster / Northwest Hwy / Rt 14 / Virginia St WB between Cary Algonquin Rd/Cary St and 3 Oaks Rd/Bright Oaks Cir

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-14 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Woodstock on Dempster / Northwest Hwy / Rt 14 / Virginia St EB between Route 47/Eastwood Dr and Lake Ave

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM US-20 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Michigan City, IN on 95th St/ US 12/20 WB between Woodland Ave and US 421/Franklin St

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM US-20 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Gary, IN on 95th St/ US 12/20 WB between I 90 (Gary) and I 65

12/24/2016 12:22:00 PM US-20 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Gary, IN on 95th St/ US 12/20 EB between US 12 (Dunes Hwy) and Ripley St (SR 51)

12/24/2016 12:22:00 PM US-20 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in Laporte, IN on 95th St/ US 12/20 EB between I 94 (Michigan City) and US 35

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM US-20 - Closed due to road construction in South Side on 95th St WB from Marquette Ave to Oglesby Ave

12/24/2016 12:24:00 PM US-20 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Michigan City, IN on 95th St/ US 12/20 EB between US 421/Franklin St and Woodland Ave

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-30 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Plainfield on US-30 EB between Normantown Rd and 135th St

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-30 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Plainfield on US-30 EB between 143rd St and IL-59

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM US-30 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Matteson on US 30 EB between I 57 and Cicero Av

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-30 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Merriville, IN on US 30 EB between I-65 and Colorado St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-30 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Valparaiso, IN on US 30 WB between State Road 49 and Sturdy Rd

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-30 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Merrillville, IN on US 30 WB between Colorado St and I-65

12/23/2016 12:08:14 PM US-30 - Long-term road construction in Plainfield on US 30 EB from Route 59 to I 55

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-30 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Merrillville, IN on US 30 WB between Broadway (SR 53) and Taft St (SR 55)

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-30 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in Schererville, IN on US 30 WB between Joliet St and US-41/Indianapolis Blvd

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM US-30 - Long-term road construction in Joliet on US 30 WB from I 55 to Route 59

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM US-34 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Oswego on Ogden Ave (US 34) EB between US 30 and Ohio St/US 30

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM US-34 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:07 - Stop and go traffic in Oswego on Ogden Ave (US 34) EB between Douglas Rd and US 30

12/23/2016 1:58:07 PM US-34 - Long-term road construction in Yorkville on US 34 Both EB/WB between Route 47 (Bridge St) and Orchard Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-34 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Montgomery on Ogden Ave (US 34) WB between Ohio St/US 30 and Douglas Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-34 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Aurora on Ogden Ave (US 34) EB between 75th St and Route 59

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM US-41 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB from 31st St to the Stevenson Expy (I-55)

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM US-41 - Ramp restrictions in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB at Stevenson Expy (I-55)

12/23/2016 12:08:31 PM US-41 - Road construction, roadway reduced to three lanes in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB from 18th Dr to the Stevenson Expy (I-55)

12/23/2016 11:30:22 AM US-41 - Ramp restrictions in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB at Stevenson Expy (I-55)

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM US-41 - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB between Jackson Dr and 67th St

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM US-41 - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB between Monroe Dr and Hollywood Ave

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-41 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Schererville, IN on Indianapolis Blvd NB between US 30 (Lincoln Hwy) and Main St

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM US-41 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB between Hollywood Ave and Monroe Dr

12/24/2016 12:29:20 PM US-41 - Traffic flowing freely - Traffic flowing freely in Lake Shore Drive on Lake Shore Drive (US 41) NB between 67th St and Jackson Dr

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-41 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:09 - Slow traffic in Highland, IN on Indianapolis Blvd SB between Main St and US 231/109th Ave

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-41 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Highland Park on Route 41 NB between Central Ave and Half Day Rd (Route 22)

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Orland Hills on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 NB between 171st St and 151st St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Mount Prospect on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 NB between Euclid Ave/West Lake Ave and Milwaukee Ave (Route 21)

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Kenosha on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between State Line Rd and Route 173

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Countryside on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between 55th St and Joliet Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Willow Springs on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between Archer Ave and 95th St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Tinley Park on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between I-80 and 191st St

12/24/2016 7:12:05 AM US-45 - Road construction during the day time in Des Plaines on Mannheim Rd Both NB/SB between Higgins Rd and Touhy Ave

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM US-45 - Long-term road construction in Bourbonnais on US 45/52 Both NB/SB at Bourbonnais Pkwy

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-45 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Lagrange Rd/96th/Mannheim Rd/Rt 45 SB between Southwest Hwy and 151st St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-52 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Will County on Jefferson St (Joliet) WB between Cherry Hill Rd and E Laraway Rd

12/23/2016 12:08:38 PM US-6 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St WB from Ravinia Ave to Wolf Rd/159th St

12/23/2016 7:12:13 PM US-6 - Long-term road construction in Orland Park on 159th St EB from Wolf Rd/159th St to Ravinia Ave

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on US 6 /Channahon Rd /Railroad St/Jefferson St/Collins St/Jackson St/Maple Rd/ Wolf Rd/159th St WB between La Grange Rd and Wolf Rd/159th St

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Portage, IN on US 6 WB between Airport Rd/CO Hwy 500 and Willowcreek Rd

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Hobart on US 6 EB between Central Ave and State Road 51

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Markham on US 6 /Channahon Rd /Railroad St/Jefferson St/Collins St/Jackson St/Maple Rd/ Wolf Rd/159th St WB between Crawford Av and Cicero Av

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Homer Glen on US 6 /Channahon Rd /Railroad St/Jefferson St/Collins St/Jackson St/Maple Rd/ Wolf Rd/159th St EB between Cedar Rd and Parker Rd

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Hobart on US 6 WB between S County Line Rd and Central Ave

12/24/2016 12:26:00 PM US-6 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Porter County, IN on US 6 EB between Swanson Rd and Airport Rd/CO Hwy 500

12/23/2016 12:25:00 PM W 47th St - Closed due to gas main work in South Side on 47th St Both EB/WB between Prairie Ave and King Dr

12/23/2016 12:10:57 PM W Belmont Ave - Long-term road construction in Northwest Side on Belmont Ave Both EB/WB between Rockwell St and Oakley Avenue

12/23/2016 12:11:37 PM W Hoff Rd - Closed due to road construction in Elwood on Hoff Rd Both EB/WB between Route 53 and Coldwater Rd

12/23/2016 11:30:22 AM W River Rd - Closed due to road construction in Elgin on River Rd EB from Exit Rd to Jane Addams Tollway (I-90)

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM WI-67 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Walworth on Hwy 67 SB between I-43 and WI-50

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM Walter Strawn Dr - In Elwood closed on Walter Strawn Dr EB from Deer Run Dr to Route 53

12/23/2016 7:12:12 PM Walter Strawn Dr - In Elwood closed on Walter Strawn Dr WB from Route 53 to Deer Run Dr

12/24/2016 12:30:00 PM Wolf Rd - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Frankfort on Wolf Rd NB between CO Hwy 74/Laraway Rd and US 30/Lincoln Hwy

12/24/2016 12:28:00 PM Wolf Rd - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Wolf Rd SB between US 6/Southwest Hwy and I 80

12/24/2016 12:22:00 PM Wolf Rd - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Orland Park on Wolf Rd SB between 153rd St and US 6/Hwy 7/159th St