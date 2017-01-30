WOULD $10,000 HELP YOUR SMALL BUSINESS?

Tell us why your Small Business should win

the Grand Prize grant of $10,000… and you could win!

Would $10,000 help your small business? Then enter your small business to compete in the first annuall WBBM – Canon Small Business Grant Challenge! What would you do with $10,000? Would you expand your team? Perhaps you could use the grant money to fund new equipment or hire a webmaster to help increase e-commerce. Or maybe you want to conduct more marketing and outreach for your small business! Whatever it is, we want to hear about it!

Opportunity is Knocking – Enter Today

A Call To All Small Businesses Of Up To 100 Employees

Take The WBBM – Canon MAXIFY Printers

Small Business Grant Challenge

Make 2017 the year your small business excels. Enter the WBBM – Canon MAXIFY Printers Small Business Grant Challenge for a chance to win $10,000. Judges will be looking for a plan that meets the following criteria:

A convincing plan that is compelling, thorough, and well written

A clear need and use for the $10,000 award

The positive impact the business has on the community

Here’s how it works: Fill out the official entry form and tell us in 200 words or less why you deserve a small business grant and how you would invest those dollars to grow your business. Then, 10 of the most compelling entries will be selected to compete in the WBBM Small Business Grant Challenge on March 22, 2017 at the CBS Radio Performance Stage in downtown Chicago. There, you will have a chance to step on stage and give a :90 second ‘elevator pitch’ followed by 3 minutes of questions from the official judges. A Grand prize winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event to receive the $10,000 grant. The Top 10 contestants will also receive a Canon MAXIFY Printer.

Fast, innovative, efficient, and designed for small and home office environments, Canon MAXIFY Printers feature advanced inkjet technology to keep your business running smoothly. See the complete line of Canon MAXIFY Printers at www.usa.canon.com/maxify.

Small Businesses with up to 100 employees throughout the Chicago area can enter this contest.

We look forward to reading your entry.