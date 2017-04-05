YOU COULD WIN A PAIR OF PASSES TO THE WINDY CITY LAKESHAKE, CHICAGO’S COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL!

Three days of country music, food, activities and more!
The Country LakeShake, Chicago’s Country Music Festival, features artist like Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett and More!
CBS 2 will be giving away pairs of three-day general admission passes to the Windy City Lakeshake at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island June 17, 18 and 19th.
Each day, starting Monday, April 10th through Friday April 14th, we’ll post a LakeShake artist of the day on CBS Chicago’s Facebook Page. Register and enter that day’s artist below for your chance to win.
Contest ends Friday, April 14th at 11:59pm. Limit one entry per person, good luck!