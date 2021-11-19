DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CBSN Chicago

CBS 2 Investigators

CBS 2 Investigators Dig Into Background Of Man Charged With Financial Scams Involving Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars, Uncover More AccusersThe CBS 2 Investigators are on the trail of another suspected serial scammer – this one named Rick Dugo. The accuser list is long, and the names are high-profile.
Chicago Police Union Boss John Catanzara To Retire From CPD After First Hearing On Disciplinary Charges; Plans To Run For Mayor In 2023Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara is accused of violating 11 CPD rules. The disciplinary charges against him include insubordination, incompetency, disobedience, participating in partisan political activities, and making a false report.
Chicago Charade: Accused Serial Scammer Candace Clark Runs Into Phone Problems Again During Virtual Court HearingAccused serial scammer Candace Clark ran into yet another phone problem during a virtual court hearing on Monday.
Murder Of Safarian Herring Remains Unsolved After Charges Were Dropped, And His Father Says ShotSpotter Technology Let Him DownIn a case study on ShotSpotter from the CBS 2 Investigators, Megan Hickey talked for the first time to a man whose son's murder remains unsolved. The man says ShotSpotter is to blame.
ShotSpotter, Chicago Police Defend Gunshot Detection Technology As Chicago Residents Sound Off At City Council Committee HearingCritics and supporters finally had the chance to sound off Friday on Chicago's controversial gunshot detection system, which the CBS 2 Investigators have been digging into for months.
Watchdog Group Says African Americans Continue To Face Discrimination In CPD Recruitment, Demands Racial Balance In Police ForceFor years the city has vowed to make Chicago's police force look more like the population that it serves. But a media watchdog group says African American applicants continue to face discrimination.
Olivia Cobbins Says She Came To The Harvey Police Department To Fight Corruption, But Now She Has Quit In DisgustOlivia Cobbins was hired to crack down on police corruption in Harvey – but only after a few months on the job, she resigned in disgust.
Multiple Cops Face Possible Suspension Or Termination For Role In Botched Raid On Anjanette Young’s HomeMultiple officers are facing potential termination or suspension for their role in a traumatizing botched raid, where police handcuffed an innocent, unclothed social worker in her home, according to a report from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).
Chicago Police Officer Wore Punisher Skull On Uniform During 2019 Incident
Show More

CBS 2 Videos

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down As Not Guilty Verdict AnnouncedKyle Rittenhouse cried and nearly collapsed as a court clerk announced the jury in his murder trial had found him not guilty of all charges in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha.
Milder Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.
Chicago Tree Lighting Along With Other Holiday Events Starts FridayLess than a week until thanksgiving but Chicago is already thinking about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday - including the city's tree lighting.
CTA's Red Purple Bypass Ready For RidersThe CTA has unveiled its new Red Purple Bypass. Brown Line trains will bypass the red and purple line tracks just north of Belmont.
CPD Hosting 'Gun Turn In' Event To Make Communities SaferThe Chicago Police Department is paying you to get rid of your guns.
Inappropriate Relationships With Students Lead To Terminations Of 10 Staff At Marine Leadership AcademyMisconduct between adults and students at Marine Leadership Academy, including one case in which an adult had a sexual relationship with a student, has led Chicago Public Schools to terminate 10 employees. Katie Johnston reports.
Bears vs. Ravens: Three Things To WatchSpeed kills and Sunday we will find out if the Bears can put the restrictor plates on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Here are three Things to Watch when the Bears host Baltimore on CBS 2 Sunday at noon. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports.
Show More