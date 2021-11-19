CBS 2 News Headlines
Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted Of All Charges In 2020 Kenosha ShootingsKyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year.
Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Attorney Says Waiting 3 ½ Days For Verdict 'Was Torture,' But Thanks Jury For Acquittal“We’re very happy with the verdict. We’re happy that the jury took the time to put in an incredible amount of effort. There were times we doubted the case, there were times that we were confident, and to say that we were relieved would be a gross mis-understatement," Richard said.
Irv Miller: Videos 'Killed The Prosecution' In Kyle Rittenhouse TrialThe not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse came down to the fact that prosecutors simply did not have the evidence to prove that the teenager was not acting in self defense, when he shot three people during unrest in Kenosha last year, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Friday shortly after the jury's decision.
Police Identify Laura Ashley Duncan, 23, As Person Of Interest In Disappearance Of Clyde Merriweather In GaryPolice in Gary, Indiana identified Laura Ashley Duncan, 23, as a person of interest in the disappearance of a 73-year-old man this week.
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Breezy Weekend With Possible ShowersAs a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend.
In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict, ACLU Says Authorities In Kenosha Enabled 'White Militia Members' Who Went After ProtestersThe American Civil Liberties Union on Friday tweeted that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse amounted to “an outrageous failure to protect protesters” by authorities in Kenosha.
Chicago Bears Edge Rusher Khalil Mack Placed On Injured Reserve For Foot SurgeryThe Chicago Bears takes another hit this season as they will place edge rusher Khalil Mack on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery.
WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down As Not Guilty Verdict AnnouncedKyle Rittenhouse cried and nearly collapsed as a court clerk announced the jury in his murder trial had found him not guilty of all charges in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha.
Anthony Huber's Family 'Heartbroken And Angry' After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha ShootingsFollowing the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, family of Anthony Huber, one of the victims shot and killed by Rittenhouse, reacted to the jury's verdict in the case.
CBS 2 Investigators
CBS 2 Investigators Dig Into Background Of Man Charged With Financial Scams Involving Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars, Uncover More AccusersThe CBS 2 Investigators are on the trail of another suspected serial scammer – this one named Rick Dugo. The accuser list is long, and the names are high-profile.
Chicago Police Union Boss John Catanzara To Retire From CPD After First Hearing On Disciplinary Charges; Plans To Run For Mayor In 2023Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara is accused of violating 11 CPD rules. The disciplinary charges against him include insubordination, incompetency, disobedience, participating in partisan political activities, and making a false report.
Chicago Charade: Accused Serial Scammer Candace Clark Runs Into Phone Problems Again During Virtual Court HearingAccused serial scammer Candace Clark ran into yet another phone problem during a virtual court hearing on Monday.
Murder Of Safarian Herring Remains Unsolved After Charges Were Dropped, And His Father Says ShotSpotter Technology Let Him DownIn a case study on ShotSpotter from the CBS 2 Investigators, Megan Hickey talked for the first time to a man whose son's murder remains unsolved. The man says ShotSpotter is to blame.
ShotSpotter, Chicago Police Defend Gunshot Detection Technology As Chicago Residents Sound Off At City Council Committee HearingCritics and supporters finally had the chance to sound off Friday on Chicago's controversial gunshot detection system, which the CBS 2 Investigators have been digging into for months.
Watchdog Group Says African Americans Continue To Face Discrimination In CPD Recruitment, Demands Racial Balance In Police ForceFor years the city has vowed to make Chicago's police force look more like the population that it serves. But a media watchdog group says African American applicants continue to face discrimination.
Olivia Cobbins Says She Came To The Harvey Police Department To Fight Corruption, But Now She Has Quit In DisgustOlivia Cobbins was hired to crack down on police corruption in Harvey – but only after a few months on the job, she resigned in disgust.
Multiple Cops Face Possible Suspension Or Termination For Role In Botched Raid On Anjanette Young’s HomeMultiple officers are facing potential termination or suspension for their role in a traumatizing botched raid, where police handcuffed an innocent, unclothed social worker in her home, according to a report from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).
Chicago Police Officer Wore Punisher Skull On Uniform During 2019 Incident
CBS 2 Sports Headlines
SportsLine Week 11 AFC North Picks: For Steelers-Chargers, 'The Key Is Najee Harris,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Steelers, Ravens, Browns, and Bengals all face issues heading into Week 11, but also get favorable matchups.
North Central College Advances In Division III NCAA Football Playoffs, After Carnegie Mellon Withdraws Over COVID OutbreakThe undefeated North Central College Cardinals' first-round game in the NCAA Division III football playoffs was canceled, after the Carnegie Mellon University Tartans were forced to withdraw from the tournament, because several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
Bears vs. Ravens: Three Things To WatchSpeed kills and Sunday we will find out if the Bears can put the restrictor plates on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Here are three Things to Watch when the Bears host Baltimore on CBS 2 Sunday at noon.
CBS 2 Videos
Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down As Not Guilty Verdict AnnouncedKyle Rittenhouse cried and nearly collapsed as a court clerk announced the jury in his murder trial had found him not guilty of all charges in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha.
Milder Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.
Chicago Tree Lighting Along With Other Holiday Events Starts FridayLess than a week until thanksgiving but Chicago is already thinking about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday - including the city's tree lighting.
CTA's Red Purple Bypass Ready For RidersThe CTA has unveiled its new Red Purple Bypass. Brown Line trains will bypass the red and purple line tracks just north of Belmont.
CPD Hosting 'Gun Turn In' Event To Make Communities SaferThe Chicago Police Department is paying you to get rid of your guns.
Inappropriate Relationships With Students Lead To Terminations Of 10 Staff At Marine Leadership AcademyMisconduct between adults and students at Marine Leadership Academy, including one case in which an adult had a sexual relationship with a student, has led Chicago Public Schools to terminate 10 employees. Katie Johnston reports.
Bears vs. Ravens: Three Things To WatchSpeed kills and Sunday we will find out if the Bears can put the restrictor plates on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Here are three Things to Watch when the Bears host Baltimore on CBS 2 Sunday at noon. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports.
Best Of
Soldier Field RediscoveredIt never hurts to get a little more acquainted with Solider Field before heading out to a Bears game or other event.
PAWS Pet Of The Week: TankTank loves going on walks, playing fetch and playing tug with his toys.
PAWS Pet Of The Week: WinstonTell dad he is a lifesaver this Father's Day with a lifesaving gift from PAWS Chicago. Celebrate all that dads do with a donation in their name, and PAWS will send them a hilarious dad joke in return.