Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted Of All Charges In 2020 Kenosha Shootings Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year.

Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Attorney Says Waiting 3 ½ Days For Verdict 'Was Torture,' But Thanks Jury For Acquittal“We’re very happy with the verdict. We’re happy that the jury took the time to put in an incredible amount of effort. There were times we doubted the case, there were times that we were confident, and to say that we were relieved would be a gross mis-understatement," Richard said.

Irv Miller: Videos 'Killed The Prosecution' In Kyle Rittenhouse TrialThe not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse came down to the fact that prosecutors simply did not have the evidence to prove that the teenager was not acting in self defense, when he shot three people during unrest in Kenosha last year, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Friday shortly after the jury's decision.

Police Identify Laura Ashley Duncan, 23, As Person Of Interest In Disappearance Of Clyde Merriweather In GaryPolice in Gary, Indiana identified Laura Ashley Duncan, 23, as a person of interest in the disappearance of a 73-year-old man this week.

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Breezy Weekend With Possible ShowersAs a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend.

In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict, ACLU Says Authorities In Kenosha Enabled 'White Militia Members' Who Went After ProtestersThe American Civil Liberties Union on Friday tweeted that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse amounted to “an outrageous failure to protect protesters” by authorities in Kenosha.

Chicago Bears Edge Rusher Khalil Mack Placed On Injured Reserve For Foot SurgeryThe Chicago Bears takes another hit this season as they will place edge rusher Khalil Mack on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery.

WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down As Not Guilty Verdict AnnouncedKyle Rittenhouse cried and nearly collapsed as a court clerk announced the jury in his murder trial had found him not guilty of all charges in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha.

Anthony Huber's Family 'Heartbroken And Angry' After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha ShootingsFollowing the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, family of Anthony Huber, one of the victims shot and killed by Rittenhouse, reacted to the jury's verdict in the case.