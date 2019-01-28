Latest Videos
On Stage: 'An Inspector Calls' and 'Mamma Mia"CBS 2 theater critic Chris Jones reviews "An Inspector Calls," playing at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; and "Mamma Mia," playing at Drury Lane Theatre.
CBS 2 Weather Watch (11AM, March 1, 2019)CBS 2 Meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest 7-day forecast.
Possible Measles Exposure At Midway AirportThe Illinois Department of Public Health is warning anyone who might have been at Midway International Airport last Friday night that they might have been exposed to measles.
CPD Consent Decree Goes Into EffectThe long-awaited consent decree governing sweeping changes at the Chicago Police Department goes into effect on Friday, as a federal judge is expected to appoint the independent monitor who will oversee the reforms. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.
PAWS Pet Of The Week: BrynnBrynn is an adorable 2-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever mix who loves getting treats, giving kisses, and playing with her toys.
Tiny New Sensors Could Revolutionize Neonatal Intensive Care UnitsTiny wireless skin sensors are being tested to monitor stroke recovery and breathing disorders, but they could also help babies who are born prematurely, according to a new study in the journal Science.
CPS Inspector General Finds Regular Violations Of Residency RuleChicago Public Schools employees are required to live within city limits, with a few exceptions. It’s been the rule for a long time, yet dozens of workers break it, and get fired because of it every year. CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports.
