Cubs' Hamels Adjusts To Veteran Status, Aims For Fresh StartAmong the changes Hamels made was hiring a trainer for the first time, a "posture specialist" to help make his exercises more efficient.

Spring Training Report: Free Agency Picks Up With Harper SigningBryce Harper and Manny Machado sign big contracts with the Phillies and Padres respectively, while Nolan Arenado stays with the Rockies.

Watch CBS Sports HQCBS Sports' 24/7 live streaming service brings you the latest sports news and highlights.

Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Wide Receivers: Golden Tate To Patriots?One of the top wide receivers on the market has already said he would be interested in joining the Super Bowl champs. Would he fit in New England?

Cubs' Contreras Will Play With Heavy Heart Thinking About His Native VenezuelaCatcher Willson Contreras was named an all-star last season, then slumped in the second half. He did play over 1,100 innings leading the majors, so what is his approach this year?

Clark Kellogg: 'Kentucky At Top Of SEC In Terms Of Best Shot At Deep Tournament Run'CBS Sports college basketball analyst gives his thoughts on the tight SEC race, and if Kentucky, LSU or Tennessee is the top dog.