CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar is showing some signs of improvement after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

The team’s manager says Farquhar has taken a few short walks with his wife at the Rush Hospital intensive care unit.

He was rushed to the hospital last week after passing out in the dugout during a game.

The Sox are honoring Farquhar with a new t-shirt featuring the phrase “Pray For 43.”

Players will wear the shirts in the clubhouse before the games.