CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois is under a red flag warning, meaning conditions are very dangerous for wildfires.

Chopper 2 flew over a brush fire early Monday evening, where flames were burning in a field in Pembroke Township, just outside of Kankakee.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran says there are several cautions for red flag warnings. He says today, it is dry, windy, and warm with low relative humidity, meaning that all of the elements needed for dangerous fire conditions are present. Any fire that begins can quickly spread.

Fire enjoys having a lot of dry air, with relative humidities less than 25%, meaning that it is the perfect environment for fire conditions.

He says that fire needs fuel and with spring beginning late this year, there’s no shortage of exceptionally dry tinder.

Fire can be fueled and driven by the wind. Strong gusts can help fuel and spread a fire. Embers in the wind can also create new fires.

Any outdoor burning is discouraged today. CBS 2’s Ed Curran says to expect another red flag warning tomorrow.